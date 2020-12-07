Eddie Izzard, Jo Brand and Stewart Lee Announced as Further Guests for Robin Ince's 24 Hour Show

The Cosmic Shambles Network have added even more amazing guests to the role call of famous names already appearing in Robin Ince's ground-breaking 24 hour show. Those just confirmed include comedians Eddie Izzard, Stewart Lee, Jo Brand, Richard Herring, Mark Gatiss, Amy Hoggard, Lawrence Leung and Ariane Sherrine, actors Kevin Eldon, Donna Lynne Champlin and Joel McHale, broadcasters Claudia Hammond and Helen Zaltzman, author Nikesh Shukla, climate scientist Tamsin Edwards, Antarctic zoologist Alexandra Dodds, singer-songwriters Zahara, Robyn Hitchcock, Charlotte Church and Diesel, archaeologist Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes, psychologist Bruce Hood, poet Ankita Saxena and there will also be some big name surprise guests throughout the show.

During the 24 hours The CSN will also be encouraging audience members to take part in some great experiments, actual scientific research, interactive events and competitions running throughout the show. These will include -

Professor Chris Lintott and the Zooniverse team will be leading a special citizen science project where viewers will be involved in the hunt for genuine new supernova in the Universe.

Ginny Smith has set a series of reaction and reflex tests for Robin to undertake throughout the show, at regular intervals, to study how his brain reacts the more tired he gets.

Dr Helen Czerski will be doing a rapid fire advent calendar when she arrives in the studio on Sunday morning. So we want you to send in photos from around your home and garden, and Helen will find some interesting everyday science in 24 of them, in 24 minutes.

As well as being on stage the entire time, playing music and other things, Steve Pretty will also be creating a song during the song that will feature samples and bits and pieces from as many of the 120 odd performers as humanly possible. We'll debut the 'single' at the end of the show.

Artist Matt Kemp will be creating an illustrated history of the show. He will be drawing a mural, for 24 hours non-stop, of everything that happens and everyone that appears during the show! Matt's artwork will then be sold for charity!

A 24 hour long Science AMA! With so many guests joining throughout the show, there'll be an expert on, at some point, on basically any topic you imagine!

Viewers will also be able to interact via an active live chat running throughout the entire show.

The livestream will be free to watch, but donations will be encouraged and profits from the show will be shared between charities Turn2Us, Doctors Without Borders, Mind: for Better Mental Health as well as the Kings Place Music Foundation. A crowdfunder for the show, containing a number of unique and exclusive rewards for donating can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ninelessons.

Venue: Hall 2, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

Dates: Midday GMT 12th Dec to Midday 13th Dec 2020

Info & Tickets: cosmicshambles.com/ninelessons

