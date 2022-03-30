EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Arrives In Milton Keynes
Performances begin 19 April.
Everybody's' Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel-good musical sensation, is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre on 19 April. West End star Layton Williams reprises the role of Jamie New. Straight from the West End, Shane Richie (I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, EastEnders) will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle. Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies) also re-joins the cast to play Ray.
Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: " We are back! The company of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is absolutely delighted to be sharing our fun, funny, and fabulous musical with audiences around the UK. So dust off your glad rags, put on your heels and enjoy a fantastic night out. You've waited long enough!"
Completing the cast are Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha. The cast also includes Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett (Levi), Kazmin Borrer (Vicki), Alex Hetherington (Swing), Cameron Johnson (Jamie ' s Dad), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Ellie Leah (Understudy), John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Jessica Meegan (Bex), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay) and Emma Robotham-Hunt (Swing).
Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director.
Inspired by a true story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the award-winning hit musical for today - bang up to date, more relevant than ever and specially updated for the times we live in today.