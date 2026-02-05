ENTERTAINING MURDER to Premiere at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new musical titled ENTERTAINING MURDER will premiere at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in Highgate Village, London. The production features book, music, and lyrics by Chris Burgess, who also directs.

Inspired by the true story of Edith Thompson and Freddy Bywaters, Entertaining Murder draws on the 1922 Old Bailey murder trial that became a public sensation. The case, centered on the death of Edith Thompson’s husband, raised questions about culpability, consent, and the role of Edith’s personal letters in shaping public and legal opinion. The musical revisits the case through the lens of a murder mystery, exploring how love, secrecy, and testimony influenced the trial’s outcome.

The cast will include Daisy Snelson portraying Edith Thompson and Sue Kelvin. Additional casting will be announced.

The premiere follows a series of public readings and workshop performances and will feature new songs and a 1920s-inspired design. The creative team includes choreographer Robbie O’Reilly, musical director Aaron Clingham, and lighting designer Richard Lambert.

Burgess has previously premiered multiple productions at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, including It’s Only Make Believe, Iceberg Right Ahead!, The Jewish Legends, The Great Jewish American Songbook, That’s Jewish Entertainment, Bette Midler and Me, A Night at the Oscars, The MGM Story, Elton John: It’s a Little Bit Funny, and Jewish Hollywood.

Performances will run from April 23 through May 10, with evening performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 4:00 p.m. The press night is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at £25, with concessions available at £23. The box office can be reached at 020 8340 3488.