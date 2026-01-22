ENO to Stage Mozart's COSÌ FAN TUTTE in Concert at Bridgewater Hall

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

English National Opera will continue its partnership with Greater Manchester with two semi-staged concert performances of Mozart's comic masterpiece Così fan tutte at The Bridgewater Hall on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 February 2026. These concerts by Ruth Knight will feature internationally renowned conductor Alexander Joel leading the Orchestra of ENO, bringing Mozart's sparkling score to life in one of the UK's most celebrated concert venues.

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of English National Opera, said, ‘Following ENO's vibrant run of Britten's Albert Herring at the Lowry in October 2025, we're delighted to be returning to Greater Manchester with these semi-staged concert performances of Mozart's Così fan tutte. We can't wait to connect with Manchester audiences once again and hear the glorious music of Mozart's comic masterpiece in the iconic space of The Bridgewater Hall, performed by the award-winning Orchestra and Chorus of ENO, with world-class operatic artists.'

Andrew Bolt, Chief Executive Officer, The Bridgewater Hall, commented, ‘I am delighted to welcome English National Opera to The Bridgewater Hall and to our International Concert Series. These unique performances herald the beginning of an exciting collaboration between our two organisations. We are excited for the future and the performances to come as they grace the stage of one of the world's finest concert halls.'

Written at the height of Mozart's musical prowess and premiered in 1790 just a year before his premature death, Così fan tutte remains a testament to the skill of one of history's greatest composers. Initially successful but cut short by Emperor Joseph II's death, the opera faced a century of neglect due to its perceived immorality, only gaining widespread acclaim in the 20th century, as audiences appreciated its psychological depth and satire on love, lust and loyalty.

Internationally acclaimed director Ruth Knight has earned a reputation as a shrewd but imaginative director. Her previous productions for ENO include Britten's Gloriana in 2022 (hailed by the Telegraph as ‘a triumph' and the Guardian as ‘exceptionally fine'), and last autumn's BBC Proms concert of Shostakovich's Lady Macbeth of Mtensk, described by the Observer as ‘a highlight... Ruth Knight directed, with ingenuity and wit.'



Conductor Alexander Joel has performed at opera houses and concert halls across the globe, including multiple productions for the Royal Opera House. He made his ENO debut in 2018 conducting La bohème, for which Bachtrack praised the ‘ravishing playing' he drew from the Orchestra of ENO. In 2020 he returned to conduct Luisa Miller, with the Guardian hailing the ‘urgency, breadth and bite' of his conducting, calling it ‘a treat for the ears'.

The exciting cast of world-renowned operatic talent will join the Orchestra and Chorus of ENO at The Bridgewater Hall for these concert performances of Così fan tutte. Singing the roles of sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella are soprano Lucy Crowe and mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven respectively.

A globally renowned performer, soprano Lucy Crowe OBE has recently performed at the Royal Opera House as Pamina in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, a role she has previously sung for ENO. A prolific recording artist, in 2021 she received a Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording for Janáček's The Cunning Little Vixen with the LSO and Sir Simon Rattle.

American mezzo Taylor Raven makes her ENO debut. She has quickly established herself on the opera, concert and recital circuit. Last season she made her debut with New York's Metropolitan Opera in the company premiere of John Adams' new opera Antony and Cleopatra.

Joining them in the cast as Ferrando and Guglielmo, the sisters' fiancés, are British-American tenor Joshua Blue and Indian baritone Darwin Prakash respectively.

Award-winning Joshua Blue returns to ENO following his acclaimed performance in last season's La bohème, for which the Guardian praised the ‘emotional intensity' of his ‘heartfelt flow'. In recent years he made his Houston Grand Opera debut creating the role of Wilson in the world premiere of Intelligence, a new work by composer Jake Heggie (2023/24 season).

Mumbai-born Darwin Prakash is fast becoming known for his rich baritone and compelling stage presence. He is the recipient of the Queen's Commendation for Excellence Award at the Royal Academy of Music and the Gus Christie Award at Glyndebourne, and has been an ensemble member of the Staatsoper Hannover since 2022.

Singing the role of the cunning Don Alfonso, who schemes to test the lovers in his own playful game, is Wigan-born bass baritone Andrew Foster-Williams. Praised by critics for his ‘sensational vocal ability' (Opéra), his versatility has seen him play roles in Bach, Handel and Mozart through to Wagner, Britten and Debussy.

Completing the cast as the maid Despina is Irish soprano Ailish Tynan. She was a Vilar Young Artist at the Royal Opera House and a BBC New Generation Artist. She most recently appeared in the ENO production of Britten's The Turn of the Screw (2024) where she ‘carried the show in a real tour de force' in her performance as the Governess (The i).