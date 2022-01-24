ECO-BALL R&D Comes To Arena Theatre, University Of Wolverhampton

The ECO-BALL Creative Team has announced the cast for ECO-BALL R&D, a new play created, produced and performed in the West Midlands by Ruth Mestel and Charis McRoberts, kindly supported by Arts Council England, the Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton and the Attic Theatre, Stratford-Upon-Avon.

ECO-BALL, will have its R&D period at the NAC, Wolverhampton, 31st Jan -11th Feb with a rehearsed reading of the script in the Arena Theatre's Main Auditorium on Thurs 10th Feb 2022, as well as being livestreamed to homes across the Midlands.

ECO-BALL is a coming-of-age environmental comedy that follows four teenagers on a school council causing havoc as they try and organise eco-friendly end-of-year leavers, but things don't go quite according to plan...

Join Vivienne, El, Tom and Aimee as they battle their way through the pending exams, peer pressure, hormones and more, as they discover what it really means to be environmentally friendly in the modern-day. Can the group put their differences aside to pull off the best event the school has ever seen?

The play explores themes of environmental activism within the British school system, growing up, neurodiversity, class, & unconscious bias.

ECO-BALL cast members include Rowan McIntosh, Taja Luegaezor Christian, Julia Bentley and Hannah Paybarah. The reading will be directed by Fran Richards with additional Dramaturg Support from Matthew Gabrielli.

Over half of our team are Neurodiverse, with the work elevating the experiences of Neurodiverse individuals in British Secondary Schools. Many of the creative team and cast are from or live in the Midlands, with the aim being to help develop a thriving creative industry within the community. The ECO-BALL team is collecting for the British Dyslexia Association and Groundwork, UK.

During the first lockdown in 2020, we caught a glimpse of a cleaner world, showing what is in reach with ambitious, decisive action towards the climate crisis. We believe that 'Art is a vehicle for change' and want to platform environmental issues that young people face. Within this process, we are also working young people at the Grand Arena Youth Theatre and Watford Palace Youth Theatre.

For further information, press tickets or images please contact us at ecoballplay@gmail.com