Donmar Warehouse to Stage UK Premiere of MARYS SEACOLE

Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch of The Donmar Warehouse today announce tickets are now on-sale for the company's first ever relaxed performance for the UK première of Jackie Sibblies Drury's MARYS SEACOLE. The production opens on 21 April, with previews from 15 April, and runs until 4 June with the relaxed performance being held on 26 May at 11.30am. The first relaxed performance forms part of The Donmar Warehouse's wider commitment to accessibility.

This performance is suitable for anyone who may benefit from a more relaxed theatre environment; the performance itself is unchanged but loud noises, sound effects and lighting will be turned down or removed. Audience members should feel comfortable making noise and moving around as and when they need to, using designated front of house space to take a break. Babes in arms are welcome. There are £10 and £20 seats available across the auditorium so that audience members can sit where they feel most comfortable.

Nadia Latif directs Déja J. Bowens (Mamie), Llewella Gideon (Duppy Mary), Kayla Meikle (Mary), Esther Smith (Miriam), Olivia Williams (May), and Susan Wooldridge (Merry). The production opens on 21 April, with previews from 15 April, and runs until 4 June.

Directed by Nadia Latif; Designer Tom Scutt; Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun; Sound Designer and Composer Xana; Movement Director Theo TJ Lowe; Production Manager Marty Moore; Costume Supervisor Lucy Martin; Hair and Makeup Consultant Dominique Hamilton; Voice and Dialect Coach Hazel Holder; Dialect Coach Nia Lynn; Fight Director Kev McCurdy; Props Supervisors Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props; Associate Designer David Allen; Resident Assistant Director Josh Parr; Associate Sound Designer Iman Muhammad; Associate Lighting Designer Ayana Enomoto Hurst

Relaxed Performance: Thursday 26 May at 11.30am

Mary Seacole was the pioneering Jamaican nurse who bravely voyaged to heal soldiers in the Crimean War. She was a traveller, a hotelier and a businesswoman. She was the most impressive woman you've ever met. Putting the concept of a biopic through a kaleidoscope, MARYS SEACOLE is a dazzling exploration across oceans and eras of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care, and how, ultimately, no one is in charge of their own story. Directed by Nadia Latif, the UK premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury's celebrated new play reunites the team behind her critically-acclaimed Fairview in 2019.

MARYS SEACOLE OPEN WORKSHOP

Saturday 14 May, 10.30am - 12.30pm

£12.50 (£7.50 for 16-25 year olds)

Open to anyone over 16, our Open Workshops offer extra insight into our work. Join the Donmar Resident Assistant Director for a two-hour workshop exploring the themes of the production and take part in some of the exercises used by the company in the rehearsal room.

Patrons will have the option to book for the Open Workshop when booking tickets for the production - these do not need to be booked on the same day.

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @donmarwarehouse

Box Office: www.donmarwarehouse.com / 020 3282 3808