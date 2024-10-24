Dom Hartley-Harris Joins Cast of MOZART: HER STORY – THE NEW MUSICAL at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dom Hartley-Harris has joined the cast of Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical assembling at Theatre Royal Drury Lane for two special performances on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November 2024. This brand new musical, based on the life of Mozart's sister, Nan, marries Mozart's classics with over twenty contemporary original compositions by Tegan Summer (Book & Lyrics) & Gregory Nabours (Music & Additional Lyrics).

Dom Hartley-Harris whose recent theatre credits include George Washington in Hamilton (Victoria Palace), Preacher in Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick Theatre), Curtis Taylor Jr in Dreamgirls (UK Tour) and Collins in RENT (Hope Mill Theatre) will take on the role of Leopold Mozart – Wolfgang Amadeus and Nan Mozart's father.

Dom joins the previously announced cast of Gabrielle Brooks (Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Shadow and Bone) as Nan Mozart, Tyrone Huntley (Hello, Dolly!, Dreamgirls) as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery) as Count Franz von Walsegg, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Sunset Boulevard) as Anna Maria Mozart, Vinny Coyle (Phantom of the Opera, Follies) as Johann Baptist zu Sonnenburg, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (OBC Hadestown, In the Heights) as Constanze Weber, and Emily Squibb (Matilda The Musical, Beauty and the Beast) as Karoline von Walsegg / Cover Nan.

The ensemble cast are completed by Emily Panes, Elisabeth Snegir, Daisie Mariella, Jordan Fox, Harry Chandler, Bethaney Wellings-Davies, Evie-Leigh Savage, Jacob Wye, Larissa Gerske, Maxfield Haynes, Addison Ector and Charlotte Edmonds.

Dom Hartley-Harris said, “I am incredibly excited to be part of this amazing team, both those in the cast and creatively. The Rock/Classical fusion seems so unique to me. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to help tell this story, one that carries themes that remain important today.”

Tegan Summer (Aspects of Love, For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy) - Lead Producer, Book Writer, Lyricist added:

“Dom is a wonderful, dedicated talent; I look forward to him breathing new life into our patriarch, Leopold Mozart.”

“I am delighted to bring Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical to the West End stage and particularly thrilled to be presenting an original piece of musical theatre. The show reflects socially-relevant themes of female empowerment and inclusion, and is in the safe hands of our phenomenally-talented and passionate cast.”

Joining Tegan and Gregory on the creative team are Stephanie Klemons (Director) colette freedman (Dramaturgy), Dwight Roden & Desmond Richardson founders of Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Choreography), Andy Walmsley (Scenic Designer), Christine Darch (Costume Design), Davidè Torchio (Hair) Prema Mehta (Lighting Design), Chris Whybrow (Sound Design), and Jill Green Casting (Jill Green & Associates Olivia Laydon and Tom Shiels).

A multi-genre musical with a dominant rock classical fusion.

Based on the life of one of the greatest composers of all time, Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical, shines a unique light on a classic story told through the eyes of Nan, Wolfgang's rebellious sister, who attempts to break through the misogynistic confines of the era with her courage and prodigious genius.

The woman in the shadows, behind the man in the sun.

Wolfgang's sister, Nan Mozart, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be seen and heard in the male-dominated 18th century Court. When the young virtuosa, who is arguably more talented than her brother, is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavours, she rebels. In this untold story of the greatest composer of all time, his insatiable sibling and conflicted father embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy, and redemption.

