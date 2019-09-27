Develop Skills In Performing Arts With Professional Workshops At Brighton Dome

Budding actors, comedians and make-up artists can refine their skills through a series of professional masterclasses coming up at Brighton Dome.

Theatre company, Hydrocracker, will lead three masterclasses which are open to everyone aged 14+, with no previous experience required.

On Sat 28 Sep, Alan Pearce from the renowned London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), will lead a Self-taping Masterclass. Aspiring actors and film makers will explore how to make the most of their talents on the small screen by filming on smartphones. Participants will learn tricks of the trade that can be used when creating self-tape auditions or short films.

Award-winning comedian Lara A King returns to Brighton Dome with Stand up for Laughs, following her sold-out workshop earlier this year. On Sat 19 Oct, King will share techniques on improvisation, how to engage with audiences and to keep them laughing. King has written and produced three successful full length shows for the Edinburgh Festival, Brighton Festival and Women in Comedy Festival and is widely recognised for appearing in Fascinating Aida's viral hit Cheap Flights.

Judith Phillips, Head of Voice at LAMDA, will join actor Jem Wall for Your Voice and How to Use It on Sat 16 Nov. They'll offer advice and practical tips with vocal training techniques which can be applied to anything from a drama school audition to a work presentation or wedding speech.

Jem Wall, Artistic Director of Hydrocracker commented:

'Hydrocracker believe it's important to widen access to anyone who wants to follow a career in the performing arts. With education cuts and curriculum changes, young people have fewer opportunities to study or experience drama at school. As an associate artistic company of Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, we have a crucial role to play in sharing our knowledge and skills through classes which are affordable and open to young people, as well as anyone interested in changing their career or starting a new hobby.'

Those interested in working behind the camera can get horror-film ready with professional artist Sylvi Du Sauzay's gory theatrical make up workshop on 28 Oct. Du Sauzay is an expert in special effects and prosthetics with 20 years of experience working on productions at the BBC and The Royal Opera House. The workshop will teach participants how to create fake wounds and scars, just in time for Halloween!

Hydrocracker Masterclass: Self-taping

Sat 28 Sep 2019, 10am

£20 per class, £45 for all three Hydrocracker Masterclasses

Age 14+

Hydrocracker Masterclass: Stand up for Laughs

Sat 19 Oct, 10am

£20 per class, £45 for all three Hydrocracker Masterclasses

Age 14+

Theatrical Make Up Workshop

Mon 28 Oct, 11am

£20

Age 15+

Hydrocracker Masterclass: Your Voice and How to Use It

Sat 16 Nov, 10am

£20 per class, £45 for all three Hydrocracker Masterclasses

Age 14+

Ticket Office - 01273 709709 | brightondome.org





