Davood Ghadami, Kiera Nicole, and Charlie Guest Will Star in Fairfield Halls Pantomime ALADDIN

UK Productions and BH Live have announced casting for this year's enchanting pantomime Aladdin, which will play at Fairfield Halls, Ashcroft Theatre from 16 Dec 2023 – 07 Jan 2024.

Join hero Aladdin, his mother Widow Twankey and his brother Wishee Washee as they embark on a magical adventure and try to defeat the evil Abanazar and his plan to become master of the world with help from the Genie of The Lamp and the Spirit Of The Ring.

An enchanting tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings live on the famous Ashcroft Theatre stage. Aladdin is a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, musical hits, fabulous costumes and amazing special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained!

The cast will be led by EastEnders star Davood Ghadami. Since departing Eastenders in 2021 for which he won best newcomer at the TV Choice awards, Davood has most recently been seen in the BBC's Holby City as 'Eli Ebahimi' and in his guest star role in the BBC's Beyond Paradise. Previous TV work includes Doctors, Casualty, Life's Too Short, Law & Order, Skins Redux, Doctor Who, Top Boy, Fast Freddie, Silent Witness, Criminal Justice. Spooks and of course narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot with his professional partner Nadiya Bychova in the 2017 season of Strictly Come Dancing. On stage, he could be seen in 13 at The National Theatre, as well as working for York Theatre Royal and Pilot Theatre. This is Davood's second pantomime, having been nominated for Best Villain at The Pantomime Awards 2023.

Davood said, “This Christmas the story of Aladdin is going to be told in a way that gives all the festive feels to audience members. There will be magic, laughter, plenty of songs you know and love, and apparently an awesome baddie(!) We can't wait to give families the ultimate escape this Christmas. It's time to start practising your booing, and of course to get booking – your magic carpet awaits!”

Milkshake! favourite Kiera-Nicole will star alongside Davood as 'Princess Jasmine'. At just 18 years old, Kiera-Nicole became the youngest presenter on Channel 5, regularly hosting its popular children's strand Milkshake! Kiera is a graduate of the world-famous BRIT school in Croydon, London where Kiera grew up. Alongside her regular appearances on Milkshake TV, Kiera is currently presenting a live tour that is working its way around a full journey of the UK.

Kiera said, “I am looking forward to playing Princess Jasmine and bringing panto magic to the stage with UK Productions. Not only that but I am super excited to be performing in my hometown, Croydon at Fairfield Halls.”

Panto favourite Charlie Guest will star alongside Davood and Kiera as 'Wishee Washee'. Charlie's many stage credits include Beauty and the Beast (Gravesend), Aladdin (Churchill Theatre, Bromley) Jack and The Beanstalk (Sunderland Empire), Aladdin (Anvil, Basingstoke) Snow White ( King Georges Hall, Blackburn) Jack and the Beanstalk ( King Georges Hall, Blackburn). Other notable stage roles include Children of Eden (West End), Club Class (UK Tour), Jubilee (Tabard Theatre, London), Charlie is also a Presenter for an Online children's TV channel - Cheeky Chimps TV.

Charlie said, “I am so excited to be spending Christmas at Fairfield Halls! Croydon holds a special place in my heart…mainly for meatballs and Billy bookcases but now PANTO! I can't wait to get started!”

Producer Martin Dodd added “Panto genie-us is on its way, and we are delighted to be returning to the Fairfield Halls following the triumph that was Peter Pan last year. Expect family fun by the lamp-load, stunning costumes, sensational song and dance numbers, and an adventure full of memories to treasure. join us for a magic carpet ride to remember!”

Not to be missed, tickets and group bookings are available from bhlivetickets.co.uk with special early bird rates and super schools offers also available.