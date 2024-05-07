Darlington Hippodrome Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new summer season of shows! Learn more about the full season lineup here.

The new season includes the best of the West End, traditional family favourites, thought-provoking dance and thrilling drama as part of its extensive list. Here is just a snap-shot of the shows on offer.

If you are a fan of drama you will be spoilt for choice. A unique twist on the classic comedy, The Importance of Being… Earnest? (May 17 – 19) could see YOU as the star of the show. With one of the leading actors ‘missing’ will you be the one to save the day and end up on stage as one of the characters?

The School for Scandal (May 28 - June 1) is a hilarious comedy of mischief featuring the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and RSC star Joseph Marcell. Deliciously naughty and outrageously silly, you are guaranteed a lightning-paced evening of romance, revenge and rollicking fun.

Joe Orton’s final, most ambitious comedy What The Butler Saw (June 18 – 22) is a masterclass in fearless comic writing. No institution, political view or tradition is safe.

Expect chilling reveals and shocking twists with The Haunting of Blaine Manor (June 27 – 29), an homage to the golden age of Hollywood and the Hammer House of Horror era. The play is a twisted history of madness, witchcraft, tragedy and death.

From one manor house to another as we welcome The Mousetrap (July 23 – 27) on it’s 70th anniversary tour. Famous for being the world’s longest-running play, this thrilling production is the genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time – Agatha Christie.

Having thrilled more than five million theatre-goers worldwide, An Inspector Calls (October 1 – 5) has been hailed as the theatrical event of its generation. A dinner party at a prosperous family home is shattered by investigations into the death of a young woman. This is a must-see play for a whole new generation.

Do you know your lead piping from your dagger? Cluedo 2 (October 8 – 12) will have you guessing who did what to whom and where. Re-live the classic board game live on stage with Coronation Street star and Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie Leach as Miss Scarlett.

Musical theatre buffs have so much to look forward to at Darlington Hippodrome. From the one-night only production Defying Gravity (September1) starring not one but three West End stars, you will be entertained by songs from Wicked, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Waitress and many more.

Wendi Peters stars as Mother Superior in the divine musical comedy Sister Act (September 9 – 14). Featuring songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this heavenly musical is joyous and uplifting in equal measures.

The international smash hit musical Ghost is on its way to Darlington (September 24 – 28). Based on the movie starring Patrick Swayzee, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, Ghost will transport you a new level of emotion as Sam tries to communicate with Molly through a phony psychic.

DarlingtonOS are never shy of presenting new material. Made In Dagenham (October 23 – November 2) is based on the true story of how a group of sewing machinists at the Ford Dagenham plant changed the world in 1968 with their strike for equal pay. Powerful, emotional, funny and ultimately uplifting, this story still resonates today.

Blood Brothers (November 12 – 16) is a musical that needs no introduction. One of the most powerful pieces of theatre, it never fails to shock and inspire.

Family shows are in abundance this season. Bluey (June 13 – 16) takes to the stage with all his friends in a brand-new stage production. Awful Auntie (July 11 – 14) is the classic David Walliams book transferred to the stage in brilliant, colourful and zany fashion. Fireman Sam (July 21) is going on a great camping adventure but will it all end happily? Of course it will! Pip-pip, onk-onk. It has to be In The Night Garden (August 21 – 22). Spend an hour with magical puppets, enchanting music and a visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk. Based on the best-selling book, The Lion Inside (August 30 – September 1) is a joyous stage adaptation featuring amazing puppetry, music and songs – a perfect introduction to theatre for little ones. Peppa Pig (September 21 – 22) is off on another fun day out. A trip to the zoo full of songs, dance and muddy puddles.

There is a mix of one night only tribute acts coming to Darlington over the summer including Taylormania, Walk Right Back, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Radio GaGa, The Glenn Miller Big Band Spectacular and The Sounds of the 60s with radio legend Tony Blackburn.

Did someone mention Christmas? Even though we are heading towards the summer months the annual family pantomime is always on our minds. This year we present Sleeping Beauty starring Lee Mead and Sue Pollard. Returning back after a fabulous reception last year will be all-round entertainer Josh Benson and Jamie Jones.

The summer 2024 season at Darlington Hippodrome is being sponsored by Babul’s Darlington.

For more information on the new season and beyond at Darlington Hippodrome or to book visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01325 405405





Comments