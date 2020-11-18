Darlington Hippodrome Announces Upcoming Online Events

Darlington Hippodrome in association with The D Project is running regular online sessions available to all ages in a move to keep people active in body, mind and spirit during November. Whether you love to dance, keep fit, read or challenge your general knowledge, Darlington Hippodrome offers something for everyone in addition to the on-going sessions for the Hippodrome's Youth Theatre and Dance groups.

Monday Movers - each Monday 10am to 12pm - is a gentle movement and dance class aimed at people aged 65+ although any age is welcome. The sessions allow participants to develop balance, co-ordination and make new friends.

Each Tuesday from 6.15pm there is an hour of Dance Fitness with Debbie for people aged 16 and over. This is a fun movement and exercise session to music aimed at raising your fitness, your heart rate and your spirits.

Sling and Sway this Thursday (19 November) from 10am to 11am is a gentle movement class for baby and parent / carer designed to get you moving in a safe fun way with your baby safely in a sling or baby carrier.

Friday night is Hippodrome Quiz night streamed live on Facebook with a 7.30pm start with our resident quizmaster Julian. Split the household into teams or play on your own - it's all just a bit of general knowledge fun.

On Saturday 21 November there's the opportunity to get the whole family involved in a Dance Taster Session from 12pm to 1pm. Suitable for all ages this session aims to encourage intergenerational fitness and fun through a variety of dance styles, music and fitness. You don't have to be with a family, this class is for everyone.

For those who love to read there is a Book Club event on Friday 27 November at 10am. Join Cait from the Hippodrome for a relaxed and informal online discussion of the classic Dickens novella A Christmas Carol. If you don't have the book there are many free versions available online.

Councillor Andy Keir said "Moving sessions online ensures that the Hippodrome remains an important hub for the people of Darlington and further afield to remain connected and at the same time keeping mentally and physically active which is so important in these difficult times."

All sessions (except the Friday night quiz) are held over Zoom. For details on how to book and get involved please call the box office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

