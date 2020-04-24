Darlington Hippodrome Announces Online Dance And Drama Classes For Young People And Adults

Darlington Hippodrome is running regular online dance and drama classes available to young people and adults in a move to keep people active in body, mind and spirit during this period of social distancing.

Hippodrome Youth Theatre sessions are tailored to specific age groups and explore a range of theatre techniques and styles. Sessions start with warm up games and exercises to engage the creativity of the group and encourage teamwork and focus and then move on to explore specific theatre skills and performance work. Sessions are broken down to three age groups - 7 to 10 years on Mondays from 3.30pm to 5pm, 10 to 13 years on Thursdays from 3.30pm to 5pm and 13+ years on Thursdays from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Run in partnership with The D Project, Hippodrome Youth Dance sessions include Mix It Up Dance for ages 7-11, Contemporary Dance and an open Ballet and Body Conditioning session for ages 9+.

As well as being aimed at existing members of the Hippodrome's Youth Theatre and Youth Dance, these online classes are also open to new participants on a donate what you decide basis - as part of the booking process, individuals will be given the option to donate to the Hippodrome's A Place For Everyone fund, an initiative with the aim of opening up theatre to audiences, practitioners and performers, regardless of social, physical or economic barriers.

Adults are also encouraged to get involved online with new Adult Dance Fitness sessions. These will be fun movement and exercise sessions to music aimed at maintaining stamina, strength and flexibility whilst keeping spirits high! The first session will take place over Zoom on Tuesday 28 April at 7.30pm.

To sign up for any of the theatre, dance or fitness sessions please visit the Take Part page of the Hippodrome website www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





