Darlington Based Youth Project Needs Votes For A Share Of £1Million Fund

The project aims to provide access to cultural and sporting activities for pupils in some of the most deprived wards in the area.

The Darlington based In2 Project is on the shortlist to win a share of Persimmon Homes' Building Futures £1million pot supporting under-18s nationwide.

The aims of the In2 Project are to help build confidence, foster aspiration and improve general health and wellbeing by opening up access to cultural and sporting activities for pupils in some of the most deprived wards in the area.

As the home of the In2 Project Darlington Hippodrome has hosted sessions with musicians, circus performers, actors, theatre producers and even inventors over the last year.

Persimmon Homes North East is backing the In2 project to be a prize winner at a gala dinner in October, where cash awards of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 will be made to those projects winning the most online votes.

Councillor Andy Keir representing the In2 Project said "it is a huge achievement to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so that we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top three cash awards on the night."

Councillor Keir added "Voting could not be simpler. Just log on to www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/ and select the In2 Project and vote for us. We would really appreciate everyone's support."

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation. Through the scheme, a total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded to groups supporting sport, education & arts and health across Persimmon's 31 regional businesses and its head office.

Online voting opened on 27 July and will close at midnight on 18 September 2020.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You