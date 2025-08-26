Darby James's LITTLE SQUIRT is Coming to Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Darby James and Quiet Riot will present LITTLE SQUIRT at Underbelly Boulevard Soho on September 5.

Fresh from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 after two successful years, the award-winning one-person musical comedy about sperm donation splashes into London for one night only.

Following successful runs at Edinburgh venues Gilded Balloon in 2025 and at Summerhall in 2024, Darby James brings their heartfelt, musical cabaret exploring sperm donation to Underbelly Boulevard Soho as part of Fringe Fix—a handpicked selection of shows from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Departing from a Facebook advert calling for sperm donors through a sea of genetic questionnaires, to the remote islands of medical waiting rooms, Darby finds themselves adrift in moral purgatory. Head spinning with existential questions about the absurdities of procreation and the pathways to parenthood as a gay man, the seaman questions: should we be having children at all?

With twelve original songs aboard the salty tale—hilarious and tear-jerking sea shanties of pride, parenthood and... overpopulation. Whether you're a returning passenger to this five-star feelgood cabaret, or it's your first time sailing with the Australian rising-star, drop the anchor and get ready to set sail.