Danse Macabre Productions Presents HOST

Host, Written by Sam Essame and directed by Lisa Millar will be presented on 28th and 29th of October at 8pm, 30th.

Written by Sam Essame (The Door, The Space) and directed by Lisa Millar (The Darklings, VAULT Festival), Danse Macabre Productions bring you Host, a new horror performed live on Zoom about loneliness, redemption and the fear of getting too close.

"Do you think you can be too close to someone?"

When online English tutor Fay finds her new student Julia isn't allowed to leave the house, she risks everything to try and help. But when something far more sinister rears its head, she's forced to ask whether she went too far.

Should Fay help? Or should she keep her distance?

And what keeps moving in the corner of her room?

Cast:

Fay: Annemarie Anang

Julia: Gracie Smith

Graham: Daniel Robertson

Zara: Rebecca Scott

28th and 29th of October at 8pm, 30th of October at 11.59pm

£15 per device (£12 if bought before October 12th)

Ticket link: https://space.org.uk/event/host/

