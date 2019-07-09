Danse Macabre Productions Announces 2019 London Horror Festival Playwriting Competition

The London Horror Festival continues to support emerging talent with their annual playwriting competition. In collaboration with Danse Macabre Productions they are aiming to promote the representation of LGBTQIA+ writers and characters within the genre.

To apply you must either be a playwright who identifies as LGBTQIA+ or have a protagonist or multiple leading characters who identify as LGBTQIA+.

The prize-winning play will be performed as a rehearsed reading by Danse Macabre Productions as part of the 2019 festival at the Pleasance Theatre.

For more info on how to apply please check out the brief here: https://www.londonhorrorfestival.co.uk/playwriting-competition

The UK's original and largest festival of live horror performance will return from 8th - 25th October 2019 atThe Pleasance Theatre Islington, and 8th October - 2nd November 2019 at the Old Red Lion Theatre.

Scaring the living daylights out of audiences since its inception in 2011, the London Horror Festival is a celebration of the ghoulish, the thrilling and the downright macabre.

Over the past nine years we have championed horror theatre, proudly presenting programmes featuring new writing, adaptations of literary classics, immersive interactive experiences, LGBTQ+ cabaret, musicals, opera, burlesque, live podcast recordings, comedy, clowning, puppetry, storytelling, magic, midnight mind-reading and Séance shows, film screenings with live choirs, radio and playwriting competitions, lectures ... and much more! Our purpose is to foster new talent as well as nurturing the already burgeoning live horror scene within the UK and we hope you can join us this year!

www.londonhorrorfestival.co.uk





