Daniel O'Reilly to Make West End Debut in Gritty London Comedy Crime Thriller

Daniel O'Reilly is better known to some as the controversial character 'Dapper Laughs', after a rollercoaster career which has led to his own TV series, a feature film, a stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house and a number of sell out gigs including O'Reilly's latest show 'Good Vibes Only', Daniel is also no stranger to a few lows, however, the comedian wouldn't change a thing "you have to take the rough with the smooth as that is what makes us who we are" explains O'Reilly.

Daniel is now poised to make his West End debut in the world premiere of stage play 'Time'. Joined by David Schaal, Paul Danan and Michael Head, 'Time' is a gritty London crime thriller with comic undertones. "It is a very powerful and moving script but also has some great comic moments and lines which is what got me interested".

Written by Michael Head, whose recent success with 'Worth A Flutter' and 'The Greater Game' has led to Head being hailed by critics as 'a leading light in working class theatre' and 'a great who can mix empathy with comedy making the audience laugh one moment and cry the next'.

'Time' tells the story of four armed robbers who meet after a job goes tragically wrong. Although some might feel the story sounds a little farfetched, 'Time' is a play with its roots firmly placed in the real world. "I grew up around armed robbers from London so was always hearing stories about doing a bit of work or going on the trot" tells the playwright Head. "Londoners love telling stories and I was always fascinated and often entertained by the stories I would be told". So, Head decided to write a play based on these people and their exploits. "'Time' doesn't glorify villainy" explains Head, "but it does try and show these people in a real light, they are not the monsters often shown in gangster films, they were just family men who through choices or circumstance found themselves working outside of the law, it is not trying to make a moral stand or political view as that is, not for me, what theatre should be about" continues Head, "theatre should be about enjoyment, being entertained by a story and the characters in it, hopefully it will touch the audience and make them laugh".

'Time' is the first production from Adult Kitchen set up by O'Reilly, Head and Jason Samuel of ASM Talent. "We wanted to create a company that is a little bit different, working on scripts that are unique and will bring something new to both film and theatre and speak to an audience who might think theatre is not for them" tells Jason Samuel, "we have all worked together before and get on well so it was a bit of a no-brainer" added O'Reilly, "and to work with such talented actors such as David Schaal and Paul Danan on our first production is a real honour".

Time will be running at the Tristan Bates Theatre for one week only from 10th-15th of February 2020. For more information or to book tickets for more information please visit: https://www.actorscentre.co.uk/theatre/time





