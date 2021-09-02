Daniel Nicholas' EUGENE to Embark on UK Tour

Following an in-person run at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, writer and performer Daniel Nicholas' Eugene embarks on a limited UK tour this Autumn. In the not too distant future, millionaire, inventor and narcissistic tech giant 'Hugh' from Hubris industries is launching the first superhuman A.I. computer at a press conference. A comedy sci-fi show where Eugene speaks to the audience via an on stage screen and via their smart phones, posing the ultimate question of what happens when we give technology power to solve our global problems. Using integrated captioning via The Difference Engine, every performance is deaf-friendly, and allows the audience to choose one of two different versions of narrative.

Eugene was selected by the Pleasance and York Theatre Royal for the National Partnerships Scheme for Yorkshire and awarded a place in the Pleasance Programme 2021. The scheme identifies and supports exceptional artists and companies to recognise the extraordinary work being created outside London.

Dan Nicholas said, "It's wonderful taking Eugene on tour after a successful run at the fringe, with recent news topics including the billionaires' space race, it seems like a timely thing to start taking a look at these figures and satirising them. Making the show deaf-friendly has been a lesson in accessibility and I'm looking forward to sharing the show with audiences nationally".

Daniel was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award in 2013, won best Improv show with Conversation Garden and received multiple award nominations at Dave's Leicester Comedy Festival 2015-18. He has performed successful stand up game shows in Edinburgh for the last three years along with launching stunts such as the Bandai Edinburgh Fringe Tamagotchi Challenge 2019.

Eugene underwent a research and development period in 2019 with support from Attenborough Arts Centre, In Good Company, Barnsley Civic, Theatre in the Mill and Sunglow's The HUB, with dramaturgy support from Fringe First award winner Dick Bonham, Uncanny Theatre's Natalie Bellingham, LaPelle's Factory's Ollie Smith, award-winning comedian Tom Taylor and Deaf actress/practitioner Emily Howlett.

Running Time: 60 minutes no interval | Suitable for ages 16+

DETAILS:

Directed by Emily Howlett Written by Daniel Nicholas

Set design by Hannah Sibai Video design by Matt Rogers Sound design by James Rotchell

Cast

Daniel Nicholas

Listings information

24 Sept

Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester

Lancaster Road, Leicester, LE1 7HA

Fri 7.30pm | Free

www.attenborougharts.com | 0116 252 2455

7 Oct

Harrogate Theatre (The Chapel)

6 Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1QF

7.30pm | Prices tbc

www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk | 01423 502 116

23 Oct

Slung Low at The Holbeck, Leeds

Working Men's Club, The Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 9QX

Sat 7.30pm

www.slunglow.org/what-is-the-holbeck | 0113 226 0808

11 Nov

Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1SE

Thurs 7.30pm, | £10

www.wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre | 01902 321321

9 Nov

Camden People's Theatre

58-60 Hampstead Rd, London NW1 2PY

7.30pm

www.cptheatre.co.uk | 020 7419 4841