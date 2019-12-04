Dame Judi Dench and Martin Freeman Support Central's Christmas Campaign

Dame Judi Dench and Martin Freeman are among the alumni who have lent their support to Central's Big Give Christmas Challenge, raising funds for Scholarships and Bursaries for the next generation of Central students.

The Big Give is the UK's leading online matched-funding platform, founded by Sir Alec Reed, and Central is honoured to have been selected for support by the Reed Foundation - Arts and Culture. During the Christmas Challenge, running from midday 3 December to midday 10 December 2019, all donations made to Central's Scholarship and Bursary Fund via the Big Give will be doubled, enabling the School to help twice as many students.

As a pioneering training institution, Central takes its responsibility as a pipeline to the creative industries very seriously. Scholarships and Bursaries are a key way to ensure that Central trains students who are representative of the range of lived experiences in society. These young people are the future of the sector, and it's imperative that their stories are represented.

In support of the campaign, a number of Central's alumni have joined forces with recent Scholarship recipients to help spread the word about the vital importance of Scholarships and Bursaries, and how they can help transform lives. Amongst those in support of the Christmas Challenge are Dame Judi Dench, Martin Freeman, Michael Grandage, Deborah Warner, and titular star of the West End musical Hamilton Karl Queensborough. Asking for donations to support the next generation, alumni and scholars said:

"I was lucky enough to go to Central School of Speech and Drama... It is the most incredible basis for an acting career. Now it is your chance for the Big Give Appeal. If you give a pound it will be matched by another pound and this will enable a lot of other students to have the great good luck that we had to being trained so well. Please give generously." Dame Judi Dench

"If we can give individuals the chance to have a training here then this is something that we should do now. I think it's important that those in film, theatre and TV know and tell stories which represent all of our society. With fees and the expense of living in London, the cost of training can seem daunting. Scholarships do help. So please give to Central's Big Give Christmas Challenge." Martin Freeman

"The most beautiful thing about theatre is that it's made up of people who have so many different stories to tell. I think if people who are only able to tell one type of story are allowed into the industry we face quite a bleak future... Please give to Central's Big Give Christmas Challenge." Kaysha Woollery, MA Acting 2019 and Judi Dench Scholar

Now in its 12th year, The Big Give Christmas Challenge launches at midday on 3rd December (Giving Tuesday) and runs for just seven days, until 10th December 2019. Throughout the week, participating charities will see supporters' donations matched, doubling the impact of their gifts.

Jonathan Frank, Director of The Big Give, added:

"The Christmas Challenge is a great opportunity for the British public to maximise the impact of their charitable gifts. Launching on Giving Tuesday, we're encouraging everyone to consider the causes closest to their heart and to donate, enabling us to help ensure those donations go even further."

To find out more about Central's Big Give Christmas Challenge, visit https://www.cssd.ac.uk/big-give, where you can read a selection of stories from Scholarship and Bursary recipients, watch videos recorded with alumni for the Challenge, register your interest and download a unique supporter's media pack. You can also share your story of support on Central's various social media channels by tagging #CSSDGive.

To make a donation between 12pm on 3rd December and 12pm on 10th December, please visit www.theBigGive.org.uk





