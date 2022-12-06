Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE Will Embark on Tour in February
The tour runs 21 February to 12 April 2023.
The UK premiere of South African choreographer Dada Masilo's The Sacrifice, inspired by two seminal works - Igor Stravinsky's monumental score and Pina Bausch's dancework The Rite of Spring - promises to be one of the highlights of the early 2023 arts calendar. A 14-venue tour, presented by Dance Consortium, opens at Brighton Dome on 21 and 22 February swiftly followed by shows at Sadler's Wells on 24 and 25 February.
Soweto-born Masilo has attracted much attention for fusing different dance forms and retelling classic stories so they speak to black identity and feminism. She mines her cultural background to create a choreographic style unlike any other. For The Sacrifice, she combines the European heritage of The Rite of Spring with the uniquely rhythmic and expressive movements of Tswana, the traditional dance of Botswana, often used in storytelling and in healing ceremonies. At the piece's heart is the epic struggle of the sacrificial victim, danced by Masilo herself.
The Sacrifice questions the evil that humans do to each other and explores the power of community to bring about change. Masilo says: "I wanted to explore ritual, what sacrifice meant to the Tswana people then and what it means now. Narrative is very important to me. I wanted to create a story that is deeper than a chosen maiden dancing herself to death."
The all-South African cast deliver an exhilarating performance. Twelve spectacular dancers hold the stage with their earthy rooted mix of traditional Tswana moves and contemporary dance. The work is performed to an original score composed by violinist Leroy Mapholo, pianist Nathi Shongwe and opera and gospel choir singer Ann Masina who plays a powerful goddess figure. Joined by percussionist Mpho Mothiba, they play live on stage, interacting with the dancers to powerful, sometimes humorous, effect.
The dancers are Dada Masilo, Julia Burnham, Leorate Dibatana, Lwando Dutyulwa, Lehlohonolo Madise, Songezo Mcilizeli, Steven Mokone, Refiloe Mogoge, Thandiwe Mqokeli, Thuso Lobeko, Eutychia Rakaki and Tshepo Zasekhaya. Costumes are by David Hutt with lighting and projections by Suzette le Sueur.
Dance Consortium is a group of 18 large-scale theatres with a mission to bring the best international dance to stages across the UK and Ireland.
Tour Dates
Tuesday 21 & Wednesday 22 February at 7.30pm - UK premiere
BRIGHTON Dome
Church St, Brighton BN1 1UE
Tickets: 01273 709709 / https://brightondome.org/
Friday 24 & Saturday 25 February at 7.30pm
Sadler's Wells Theatre, LONDON
Rosebery Ave, London EC1R 4TN
Tickets: 020 7863 8000 / www.sadlerswells.com
Tuesday 28 February & Wednesday 1 March at 7.30pm
Theatre Royal PLYMOUTH
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
Tickets: 01752 267222 / www.theatreroyal.com
Friday 3 & Saturday 4 March at 7.30pm
The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
Tickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com
Tuesday 7 & Wednesday 8 March at 7.30pm
Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON
22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton SO15 1GE
Tickets: 023 8071 1811 / www.mayflower.org.uk
Friday 10 & Saturday 11 March at 7.30pm
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre at 7.30pm
13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT
Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com
Tuesday 14 & Wednesday 15 March at 7.30pm
Alhambra Theatre BRADFORD
Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ
Tickets: 01274 432000 / www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
Friday 17 & Saturday 18 March at 7.30pm
MILTON KEYNES Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
Tickets: 0333 009 6690 / www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
Tuesday 21 & Wednesday 22 March at 7.30pm
The Lowry, SALFORD
Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ
Tickets: 0343 208 6000 / www.thelowry.com
Friday 24 & Saturday 25 March at 7.30pm
Royal Concert Hall NOTTINGHAM
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
Tickets: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk
Tuesday 28 & Wednesday 29 March at 7.30pm
BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
Hurst St, Birmingham B5 4TB
Tickets: 0844 338 5000 / www.birminghamhippodrome.com
Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 April at 7.30pm
Wales Millennium Centre CARDIFF
Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL
Tickets: 029 2063 6464 / www.wmc.org.uk
Friday 7 & Saturday 8 April at 7.30pm
HULL New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
Tickets: 01482 300306 / www.hulltheatres.co.uk
Tuesday 11 & Wednesday 12 April at 7.30pm
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Tickets: 0191 232 7010 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk
