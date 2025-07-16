Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest Unveils 2025 Finalists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever, the search is on for 2025's ultimate bingo comedy host! Following 4 live heats and 4 quarterfinals Dabbers Social Bingo's legendary competition has revealed the performers who have proven they can mix quick wit, dazzling stage presence and top-tier bingo calling skills into an unforgettable show and made their way into the semi finals!

The eight semi-finalists are:

Ali Brice as Eric Meat - Mr Meat is a character act from Ali Brice who's been tearing up stages for over a decade with his unhinged characters and lightning-fast crowd work. His smash-hit shows landed him on The Times' Best Jokes list twice. But does he have what it takes to win this comedy crown?

Esther Cross - From seaside chip-snatching to London tomfoolery, this clown blends absurdity with art in glorious disarray. Will this cocktail of quirky win over the players?

Kirsty Lucas- A South-West London-based comic and trained actor who brings sharp wit, musical flair, and theatrical charm to the bingo-calling stage. Armed with stand-up chops, soprano pipes, and a drumbeat or two, she turns every number into a mini performance. A natural compère, she lights up the room with clever banter and bold stage presence-making her a standout in any bingo-calling showdown.

Fabio Lezonli - Overly confident with questionable talent, Fabio charms with children's magic and wild dance moves. Can their outrageous antics dazzle the audience and secure the votes?

Shruti Sharma - Shruti Sharma is a sharp, sassy London comic blending bold feminist takes with cross-cultural insights from life in India, France, and the UK. Her smart observational humour cuts through clichés, touching on identity, language, and womanhood. A rising presence on the circuit, she's as fearless as she is funny.

Dabbers has always placed entertainment at the heart of bingo, with stellar hosts and electrifying performances making each event unforgettable. Book now for Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest to experience the very best of the modern Bingo revolution and discover future stars of comedy and cabaret. The hilarious, wild, one-of-a-kind contest will be hosted by Sikisa Bostwick (Live at the Apollo, Stand Up Sketch Show).

Entrants will follow in the footsteps of Viggo Venn (Britain's Got Talent), Kate Butch (Drag Race UK), Dan Tiernan (BBC New Comedy Award), Lorna Rose Treen (Chortle Award winner), share their best Bingo lingo and find out if they have what it takes to be crowned 2025's funniest new Bingo Caller. The winner will take away a £1,000 cash prize, the chance to perform at one of the UK's major summer festivals and guaranteed work at Dabbers Social Bingo. Fusing comedy, hosting, and bingo calling, the competition attracts stand-ups, drag artists, cabaret performers, and quirky characters from across the UK. With a judging panel including agents and festival bookers the competition has proven itself as a career-changing opportunity for new talent.

EVENT DETAILS

VENUE: Dabbers Social Bingo, 18 - 22 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7DB (2 min walk from Algate tube / 5 min walk from Liverpool St station)

DATES: GRAND FINAL: Wednesday 16th July

TIMES: Doors Open: 6.30pm Show Time: 8pm - 10.30pm

TICKETS: £10 and includes a Jungle Is Massive Malibu cocktail