DRACULA: THE BLOODY TRUTH Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in July

A new production which takes the lid off the familiar story of the world’s most famous vampire opens at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Dracula: The Bloody Truth is a co-production from the SJT and the Octagon Theatre Bolton. Based (very loosely!) on the book by Bram Stoker, it’s written by one of the UK's leading touring physical comedy theatre companies, La Navet Bete, and John Nicholson.

And it’s from the same creative team that was behind last year’s SJT hits The 39 Steps and UK Theatre Award-nominated The Comedy of Errors (more or less).

Chris Hannon, Annie Kirkman, Alyce Liburd and Killian Macardle are directed by Paul Robinson in a show which sees vampire hunter Van Helsing reveal the real story behind the legend.



It’s 1900. Dracula, the best-selling novel by Bram Stoker, was released three years ago and Professor Abraham Van Helsing is not happy. He was there. He knows The Truth. The Bloody Truth.

And The Truth must come out. Professional vampire hunter Van Helsing has gathered a troupe of highly trained, versatile actors to tell the story of the vampire who sailed from Transylvania to Whitby leaving a trail of destruction in his wake…

Director Paul Robinson is fresh from huge critical and audience acclaim for his three shows in 2023: The Comedy of Errors (more or less); The 39 Steps; and Christmas show Beauty and the Beast.

Paul says: “Our first summer show of last year was The 39 Steps, which was so wonderfully successful we knew it would be a hard act to follow. But when we came across the script for Dracula: The Bloody Truth we knew we’d found a worthy successor – a show we could really sink our teeth into. As an added bonus, of course, it’s got a lovely local connection – in the original story, Count Dracula makes landfall at Whitby, just up the coast, so we think of him as a local boy!”

Dracula: The Bloody Truth is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Jane Laljee. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater and movement direction is by Wayne Parsons. The wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook, and the fight director is Kaitlin Howard. The assistant director is Jack Clearwater, the associate designer is Eve Oakley and the associate composer is Dylan Townley, Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer 2023-24. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.