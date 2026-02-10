DOUBLE DOUBLE and YES, PRIME MINISTER Join The Barn Theatre 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has revealed two more additions to the 2026 Built by Barn season, starting with the Built By Barn Revival of Rick Elice and Roger Rees’ Double Double and the prequel to the Barn’s hugely successful I’m Sorry, Prime Minister (2023), Yes, Prime Minister.

Written by Rick Elice (co-writer of Jersey Boys) and Roger Rees (Olivier and Tony award winning actor), celebrating its 40th anniversary, Double Double will be revived by the Barn after its acclaimed 1986 Fortune Theatre debut and will play at the Barn from Tuesday 28 April – Saturday 30 May with a national press night on Thursday 30 April.

Two Strangers. One Big Lie. Weeks before his 37th birthday, Philippa’s husband Richard dies – the birthday that the terms of his inheritance required him to be alive and married. In the throes of grief, Philippa hatches a plan: find someone she can pass off as Richard and split the £2million windfall.

The good news is that she’s found Richard’s doppelganger in Duncan. The bad news? Duncan is homeless, shabby and has a broad Scots accent. Can she turn him into a passable version of genteel antiques collector Richard?

What follows is a witty psychological duel where Philippa and Duncan each struggle to get the upper hand, entangling feelings and second guessing intentions. Because now the con is on, who really has the most to lose?

Written by Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, Yes, Prime Minister will be the second time the Barn have brought Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey to the stage after the hugely successful I’m Sorry, Prime Minister which is currently performing at The Apollo Theatre in the West End. Yes, Prime Minister plays at the Barn between Friday 28 August – Saturday 3 October with a national press night on Tuesday 1 September.

Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey are BACK! It’s a tense weekend at Chequers. New Prime Minister Jim Hacker is facing a collapsing economy, party infighting, a hostile media – and Sir Humphrey Appleby. With a high stakes loan on the table and a Civil Service he’s not sure he can trust, Jim must save his premiership, and the economy, while outmanoeuvring his rivals and reasserting democratic control.

Packed with verbal sparring and laugh-out-loud logic, Yes, Prime Minister tackles modern political issues - financial crises, Europe, corruption – with razor-sharp wit and crystal clarity.