DOROTHY AND HER MANY FRIENDS Premieres In Concert Launch

LGBTQ+ musical theatre company Chromatic Creative announced the launch of Dorothy and Her Very Many Friends: a synth-pop opera about the persecution of gay sailors in 1980s America and the futile search for the elusive 'Dorothy' who connected them all. The musical premieres in a semi-staged concert at Phoenix Arts Club this July.

In 1980s America, the Naval Investigative Service are intensively hunting down and discharging gay sailors in the US Navy at an unprecedented rate. But their war on homosexuality is not yet over, because the gays have a secret weapon, someone who is somehow friends with every single one of them: Dorothy. Who is Dorothy? What does Dorothy want? Can she bring down the entire Navy, and perhaps the country, too? Only one man, with a predictable secret of his own, can stop her.

Powered by an 80s synth pop score, 'Dorothy and Her Very Many Friends' is a surreal, dark musical comedy rooted inspired by a lesser-known chapter of queer history.

The musical will premiere in a concert staging starring Mikey Wooster as Hunter, Jordan Walker as Parker, Renan Teordro as Queen Dorothy and Francesca Fenech as Barbara D Truman. Special guest recorded cameos, bringing a multiverse of Dorothys to life, will be announced at a later date. The musical is written by Jude Taylor, directed and video designed by Matt Powell. The premiere is produced by Chromatic Creative.

DOROTHY AND HER VERY MANY FRIENDS premieres Sunday 13th July at 14:30pm at Phoenix Arts Club.

