DISTANCED Returns For Season 2

Following on from the huge success of the Award Nominated first series, Distanced. is back with Distanced 2. which will again examine people's lives as they continue to navigate the pandemic. D2 will be released for free on YouTube every Friday starting on the 14th May, starring a new crop of stars from television and the West End.

Written and Directed by Mark Goldthorp (Mary Poppins, Sarah Jane Adventures, Matilda, Sunset Boulevard) and filmed & edited by Alex Bourne (Annie, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You) the new series will explore the ongoing isolation and connection that has come with the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. This series will focus on how people will adapt moving forward.

Writer and Director Mark Goldthorp says-

'I was overwhelmed by the response to the first series which documented one of the strangest times of our lives; the first lockdown. I found the video conferencing world very rich territory to excavate. We then went into subsequent lockdowns which I wanted to explore again and find a fitting end to the series. I was delighted to be funded to make series two and we have an amazing cast which will end our Distanced journey with a fitting finale'

The first scene will be released on Friday 14th May at 12pm. 'Christmas Spirit' will star Paul Ryan and Charlie Stemp. The theme for the series 'The Space Between' is performed by Patrick Smyth and written by Mark Goldthorp, arranged by Matthew Brind.

Distanced 2. will feature Samuel Barnett (Netflix's Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency), Aaron Sidwell (Eastenders, Wicked, American Idiot), Ayesha Antoine (Holby City, Grange Hill), Paul Ryan (Brexit: The Uncivil War, Ghosts), Charlie Stemp (Hello Dolly on Broadway, Mary Poppins, Half a Sixpence), Thomas Aldridge (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Made in Dagenham, Les Miserables)

