DINOSAURS AND ALL THAT RUBBISH Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Announces Autumn Tour

One man's passionate dream to find his paradise beyond the stars leaves the world in ruins. Can the dinosaurs who sleep deep underground wake up in time to sort out the mess and save Planet Earth?

Expect a riotous hour of dancing dinosaurs, space travel and catchy songs as Roustabout Theatre presents the premiere production of its stage adaptation of Michael Foreman's classic children's book, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish, at Assembly George Square, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, from 4-21 August 2022 (excl. 15 August). Recommended for ages 3-12.

Michael Foreman's cautionary environmental tale for children celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, having sold more than 150,000 copies world-wide. The book and theatre adaptation deliver an important message of ecological awareness: the Earth belongs to EVERYONE, not parts of it to certain people but all of it to everyone, to be enjoyed and cared for.

Multi-award-winning writer and illustrator, Michael Foreman, says: "When I wrote, and illustrated, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish in 1972, it was because of the growing threat to the environment. I never imagined the book would be even more relevant fifty years later, and I am delighted that director Toby Hulse and Roustabout are bringing it to a wider audience."

Roustabout are proud that this production is sustainable in every way, monitoring their carbon footprint in every area of production including set and costume, travel and marketing. The company is pleased to partner with the charity SEEd (Sustainability and Environmental Education) on this production to support it to do this.

Alongside the underlying green message, Roustabout's signature silliness will abound in this vibrant musical show which promises to have audiences tapping their toes from start to finish!

Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish is created by Roustabout (Luna, This Island's Mine). It is directed by Toby Hulse. Casting will be announced shortly. Originally commissioned as a digital production by Watermans, it was shortlisted for Best Theatre for Children, OFFIE Awards 2022. It is produced by arrangement with Penguin Books Ltd, a Penguin Random House company.

Following its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish will embark on an autumn tour of theatre venues and schools - details to be announced.

