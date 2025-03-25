DEATH COMES TO PEMBERLEY Will Come to The Mill at Sonning and Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere stage production of P.D. James's best-selling novel is a tale of love, betrayal, and intrigue set in Regency England. Step into the world of Pride and Prejudice like never before with a riveting new stage adaptation that combines Jane Austen's timeless romance with a gripping murder mystery imagined by master storyteller, the ‘Queen of Crime' P.D. James.

Six years after Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's happy union, their idyllic life at Pemberley is shattered when Elizabeth's sister Lydia bursts in with shocking news: a man has been murdered in the woods, and suspicion falls on her husband, the notorious George Wickham. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets emerge, tensions rise, and loyalties are tested, casting doubt on everyone's innocence.

From Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, the acclaimed writing team behind the hit stage adaptations The Girl on the Train and The Da Vinci Code, and premiering during the 250th anniversary year of Jane Austen's birth, this spellbinding production delivers romance, intrigue, and drama, now wrapped in a suspenseful whodunnit. It's a must-see theatrical event that will leave you breathless!

Produced by The Mill at Sonning and Studio RA in their first joint theatrical venture, Death Comes To Pemberley is the first national tour produced by The Mill at Sonning.

Cast:

James Bye (Fitzwilliam Darcy)

James played Martin Fowler in EastEnders for 10 years until his death in the Queen Vic pub explosion in the recent 40th anniversary live episode. He also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, partnered with Amy Dowden.

Todd Boyce (Selwyn Hardcastle)

Todd is best known as series regular Stephen Reid in Coronation Street - nominated for Villain of the Year at the British Soap Awards 2023. On stage he recently played the lead role of Andrew Wyke in Anthony Shaffer's Sleuth (UK tour).

Jamie-Rose Duke (Elizabeth Darcy)

Jamie-Rose recently made her TV debut in Casualty.

Lin Blakley (Lady Catherine/ Mrs Bidwell)

Lin was series regular Pam Coker in EastEnders. Her theatre credits include The Grapes of Wrath (National Theatre), Hay Fever (West End), Vincent in Brixton (UK tour).

Sean Rigby (Colonel Fitzwilliam)

Sean is best know as Det. Sgt. Jim Strange in nine series of ITV's Endeavour. In the historical drama TV mini-series, Gunpowder, Rigby played William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle. On stage he was David in The Rubenstein Kiss (Southwark Playouse) and Moe in Pomona (Orange Tree/National Theatre/UK tour).

Celia Cruwys-Finnigan (Georgina Darcy)

Celia recently played Joan Littlewood in Mrs Littlewood and Beatrice in Boundless As The Sea (both for the Royal Shakespeare Company).



Louise Faulkner (Joan, Mrs Younge & Mrs Pigott)

Louise was the Duchess of Berwick in Lady Windermere's Fan and Nurse Peterson in The Elephant Song (Park Theatre)

Paul Jerricho (Mr Bidwell and others)

Paul was in Gaslight (Salisbury Playhouse) and Casualty, Doctors and Lewis on TV.

Mogali Masuku as Lydia Wickham/Louisa Bidwell.

Mogali was Le Beau in As You Like It, Thetis in Troy Story and Dion in The Winter's Tale (Royal Shakespeare Company), Pericles, The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night ( Shakespeare's Globe) and Sebastien in Belle & Sebastien (Bristol Old Vic).

David Osmond (Henry Alveston)

David was in The Tempest (Royal Shakespeare Company) and Veronica's Room and Love From a Stranger (Theatre Royal Nottingham).

Sam Woodhams (George Wickham/Will Bidwell)

Sam can currently be seen in Mickey7, alongside Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie, directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite). On stage he was Dorian Gray in The Picture Of Dorian Gray (Kings Head Theatre).

Creative Team:

Comments