DAVE GORMAN: POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLE Comes To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The performance is on Wednesday 5 April 2023.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Dave Gorman's upcoming show POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLE will be coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 5 April 2023.

Dave Gorman: POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLE will see the man behind the hit TV show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure back on the road with a brand-new live show.

The "high priest of the comedy Powerpoint talk" (The Times) is touring again - as much as anything to demonstrate that a powerpoint presentation doesn't have to involve a man in a grey suit standing behind a lectern and saying, "next slide please". We've all had enough of that, so let's put it all behind us and never speak of it again - there are far more important things to analyse. Well... they're more important in Dave's head anyway.

This new show sees Dave continue to combine his unique and critically acclaimed style of stand-up and visual story-telling. His last tour was the critically acclaimed With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint which, three-times extended, saw Dave sell out four shows at London's iconic Royal Festival Hall and the biggest theatres around the UK.

Dave's live career has seen him sell out multiple tours of the UK, perform three runs off Broadway in New York, tour the USA, and become responsible for the fastest selling show in the history of the Studio Theatre at The Sydney Opera House. Live performances have also earned him the title of Best One Person Show at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival (twice), as well as nominations for the Edinburgh Comedy Award (Perrier Award), the South Bank Award and two nominations for the prestigious American Drama Desk Award.

What the press said about Dave's previous tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint...

Tickets are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk and via our box office on 01902 42 92 12.





