DANIEL’S HUSBAND Will Make UK Premiere at Marylebone Theatre

Michael McKeever’s hit off-Broadway play DANIEL’S HUSBAND will make its UK Premiere at the Marylebone Theatre in London for a limited season from 4 December 2025 – 10 January 2026, directed by Alan Souza. There will be a national press night on 9 December 2025.

An unflinching look at the nature of love. DANIEL’S HUSBAND asks us—among other things— to consider where our strongest convictions live: in our hearts or in our minds.

Daniel and Mitchell live a meticulously curated life; they have successful careers, a beautifully appointed home, devoted friends, and a profound love for one another. But an unexpected crisis jeopardises their boundlessly bright future, shaking the foundation of their relationship and testing the strength of their devotion. DANIEL’S HUSBAND wrestles with the nature of commitment and the complexities of our intricately layered beliefs.

Plastered Productions believes in the power of theatre to amplify voices, bridge divides, and act as a catalyst for compassion; we make plays with purpose. In that light, we know that DANIEL’S HUSBAND is the perfect play for our inaugural production in London. We hope that this production inspires vital reflections on the nature of marriage, companionship, and the morality of our choices in the face of uncertainty.

Alan Souza said “I always think the best plays allow a wealth of insight into the human condition, acting as powerful stimulants for personal reflection and evolution. At its core, DANIEL’S HUSBAND seems both a humanist parable as well as a persuasive polemic for marriage. It challenges audiences in essential ways, urging us to confront and re-evaluate our most personal ideas of what family means. Intricately layered and emotionally gripping, I look forward to bringing the play to London audiences.”

DANIEL’S HUSBAND had its world premiere at Wilton Manors' Island City Stage in 2015, and won three Carbonell Awards, including Best New Work. In 2017 the show was produced by the historic Cherry Lane Theatre in New York City, where it was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Work and returned in 2018 to New York City in a commercial production at The Westside Theatre Upstairs. It has since had various productions across the United States and around the world.

DANIEL’S HUSBAND will be directed by Alan Souza with set & costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Sarah Weltman, casting by Arthur Carrington, artwork by Steph Pyne Design, general management by James Steel Productions and production management by Charlie Rayner for Production Solutions Group.

DANIEL’S HUSBAND is produced by Plastered Productions LTD and executive produced by James Steel.

