DANCES WITH WOLVES in Concert Comes to the Royal Festival Hall

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Academy Award winning Dances With Wolves In Concert: Film with Live Orchestra, a one off live experience will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Thursday 5th June.

Kevin Costner's 1990 masterpiece, which won seven Oscars including Best Picture and Best Original Score, continues to captivate audiences more than three decades after its release. Now, in honor of its 35th anniversary, audiences can rediscover this unforgettable Western epic in a breathtaking live-to-film performance.



When Dances With Wolves premiered in 1990, few believed in the success of a Western drama. But Kevin Costner's passion and vision brought the film to life, overcoming Hollywood skepticism to become a surprise box-office hit. With its stunning cinematography, historical depth, and deeply moving storytelling, Dances With Wolves earned widespread acclaim, cementing its place in film history.



The score for the western epic was written by Academy Award-winning composer John Barry, capturing both the sweeping majesty and deep emotional resonance of Dunbar's journey. His music, both grand and intimate, evokes the beauty of the untamed frontier and the dignity of the Sioux people, earning Barry his fifth Oscar.

The film follows Union Lieutenant John Dunbar (Kevin Costner), who, after a near-fatal Civil War battle, is stationed at a remote outpost on the frontier. There, he forms an unexpected bond with a wolf and forges a deep connection with the Sioux people, leading to a profound journey of self-discovery and cultural understanding.

