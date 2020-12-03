Curve Leicester to Stream SUNSET BOULEVARD Concert

Following its success in Leicester and on tour across the UK and Europe throughout 2017/18, Curve Leicester is revisiting its award-winning Made at Curve production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard in this captivating concert performance, recorded and streamed for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Set over a turbulent New Year's Eve in 1940s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard is a compelling story of romance and obsession. Directed by Nikolai Foster, the performance will see Ria Jones reprise her role as silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond, with Danny Mac returning as penniless screen writer Joe Gillis. Further casting will be announced soon.

A 16-piece orchestra - the largest to accompany a musical in the UK this year - will also join the sumptuously costumed cast in realising Andrew Lloyd-Webber's epic and globally-adored score, including Sunset Boulevard, The Greatest Star Of All and As If We Never Said Goodbye.

Performances run Tuesday 22 December 2020 - Saturday 9 January 2021.

Tickets are £20 per household and can be purchased at https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/sunset-boulevard-in-concert-at-home/.

