Curve (Leicester) Announces Christmas 2020 Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ

Curve has announced its Made at Curve 2020 Christmas musical, the regional premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz.

Based on the classic 1939 MGM film, The Wizard of Oz includes the iconic songs Somewhere Over The Rainbow, If I Only Had A Brain and Follow The Yellow Brick Road, as well as new music and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Running 28 Nov 2020 - 16 Jan 2021 at Curve this Christmas, the magical family musical will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster, whose previous productions include West Side Story, White Christmas - which ran at Curve and in London's West End - and Scrooge the Musical.

Speaking about the announcement, Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"It's thrilling to be working with Andrew Lloyd Webber and his team on the regional premiere of Andrew's extraordinary version of The Wizard of Oz.

"Christmas at Curve is always a special time, but feels even more magical this year as we bring these much loved characters to life in our spectacular Made at Curve production of this classic."

This Christmas, there's no place like Curve!

Join the Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion, Dorothy and her little dog Toto as they follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City in search of a way back home - but in the technicolour wonderland of Oz, nothing is quite as it seems!

The Wizard of Oz is directed by Nikolai Foster (West Side Story, White Christmas, Scrooge the Musical) and features a live orchestra playing music and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, as well as the classics you know and love from the iconic MGM film.

Rediscover the true meaning of home and the value of friendship this festive season at Curve!

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz at Curve will be on sale to Curve Friends and Supporters Mon 17 Feb, Members Wed 19 Feb, Groups Thu 20 Feb and on general sale on Mon 24 Feb, all at 12 noon. To find out more and purchase seats, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call Curve's Box Office on 0116 242 3595 or visit the theatre in person.





