Culture Warrington Closes Venues In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

In light of recent government advice regarding social distancing and in conjunction with Warrington Borough Council, Culture Warrington has taken the difficult decision to close its venues with immediate effect.

As such, Parr Hall and Pyramid Arts Centre will be closed until Tuesday 31 March.

Also closed for the same period is Warrington Museum & Library, which is run in partnership with LiveWire.

Please keep following our social media channels and websites for any further updates.

We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time and look forward to welcoming you back soon.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You