Creatives Who Have Battled Addiction Collaborate Will Bring BAREFACED To Chelsea Theatre This Month

Presented by Outside Edge Theatre Company, the UK's only theatre company and participatory arts charity with a focus on addiction, Barefaced is a collaborative piece about tall tales and the deceit that lives within our stories, especially in the world of addiction. All the key creatives and performers in Barefaced have lived experience of substance misuse, addiction or mental ill health and their work with the production shows how creativity and performance has been a cornerstone in their recovery. By being on stage they challenge mainstream narratives about people who have been affected by addiction, which is more important now than ever before with the most alcohol related deaths we have seen for 20 years.

When Frank dies a web of lies start to unravel. A group of mourners gather to mark the end of his life. But who really was Frank? And will anyone celebrate his life, or just claim back what was theirs? Directed by Hannah Hauer-King (The Funeral Director, Southwark Playhouse; Grotty, Breathe, Bunker Theatre), written by Jane Bodie (Women's Prize for Playwriting shortlist, Hampstead Theatre, Melbourne Theatre Company), .

Hauer-King comments, Outside Edge is an organisation that is unique in its bringing together of aspiring performers and artists from the recovery community. I am thrilled to be working with The Company again in this co-created piece spearheaded by Jane Bodie, to explore the themes of lies and deceit and how they speak to issues surrounding addiction. Barefaced will be a show that has collaboration at its core, and promises to provide joy and humour, alongside more challenging subject matter.

Barefaced is kindly supported by Cockayne - Grants for the Arts and The London Community Foundation and Chelsea Theatre.

For over twenty years, Outside Edge has produced more than 50 productions with artists who have lived experience of substance misuse and addiction. The company has a celebrated history developing award-winning new work that has toured across the UK and been presented in partnership with off-West End venues, including Check-in/Check-out at the 2019 VAULT Festival and Tumulus at Soho Theatre.

Tickets are available from https://www.chelseatheatre.org.uk/ priced £15 plus booking fee