Craig Mather, Toby Miles and Paul Wilkins Will Lead BAAA HUMBUG! - A STOCKING FULL OF SHOWTUNES

'Baaa Humbug! A Stocking Full of Show Tunes' will run from Monday 30 November – Sunday 6 December.

'Les Miserables' heartthrobs and leading men, Craig Mather, Toby Miles and Paul Wilkins, are to star in the festive production 'Baaa Humbug! A Stocking Full of Show Tunes', an all new three- act performance served alongside a three-course dining cruise experience on the River Thames.

Packed with musical anecdotes and an abundance of Christmas merriment... 'Baaa Humbug!' is an extraordinarily joyful and festive performance featuring songs from 'Les Miserables', 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Miss Saigon' and many more alongside stunning views of some of London's most iconic landmarks including Royal Festival Hall, The London Eye and The Houses of Parliament.

'Baaa Humbug! A Stocking Full of Show Tunes' will run from Monday 30 November - Sunday 6 December at Bateaux London, Embankment Pier.

Paul Wilkins said: "This Christmas, we are delighted to be partnering with Bateaux London to perform favourite show tunes while diners tuck into a delicious three-course festive meal. We hope our hilarious three-act performance and dinner service will leave your belly full, your toes tapping and your face beaming!

"The safety of our guests, staff and performers is crucial and we are taking every measure to ensure we comply with all government Covid-19 guidelines. The temperatures of each passenger will be taken as they board the boat, hand sanitiser will be offered and there is mandatory mask wearing at all times when walking around the boat. Tables are sited 2 metres apart and there will be 2m+ between the singers on stage and the audience. We will go above and beyond to make every person feel safe and comfortable as they sit back, relax and enjoy the musical theatre show they 100% deserve this Christmas."

'Baaa Humbug! A Stocking Full of Show Tunes' is produced by Opportune Theatre and Bateaux London in association with Ginger Boy Productions Ltd.

