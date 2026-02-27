Corn Exchange Newbury Youth Theatre to Stage THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Corn Exchange's Infant and Junior Youth Theatre take to the stage from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 April to present The Wind in the Willows!

There will be 86 young people aged 4 to 14 taking part in the production and the two casts have been rehearsing since January, working weekly with their Youth Theatre Leader alongside six Sunday rehearsals with Director, Victoria Briggs.

An amateur production by arrangement with Nick Hern Books, based on the beloved novel by Kenneth Grahame and adapted for the stage by Mike Kenny, this charming tale brings the Wild Wood to life through the escapades of Mole, Rat, Badger, and the irrepressible Mr Toad. When Toad's passion for fast vehicles lands him in serious trouble, his loyal friends must rally together to set things right, embarking on a journey filled with mishaps, laughter, and daring adventure. Blending humour, heart, and timeless storytelling, this much-loved classic celebrates friendship, bravery, and the power of teamwork in a fun-filled theatrical treat for all ages.

Director of The Wind in the Willows, Victoria Briggs says, ‘It is a real joy to work with this young company at the Corn Exchange Newbury - they have such talent, energy and creativity. The Wind in the Willows is a well-loved story, but this new adaptation by Mike Kenny feels fresh and new, while being true to Kenneth Grahame's original story. The young performers are bringing new life to all our favourite characters, as they retell the adventures of Mole, Rat, Toad, and a host of others. Most of all, we're having loads of fun in rehearsals. It's going to be a fantastic show!'.

The Wind in the Willows will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 April, with two casts performing over the 6 performances.