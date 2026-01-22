Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Spring Music Lineup

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, the Corn Exchange Newbury is set to come alive with an unmissable season of live music, celebrating legendary artists, iconic bands and the very best tribute and concert-style shows.

Soul and funk take centre stage with The Real Thing (Friday 13 February), Britain's longest-established black group in UK entertainment history. Celebrating over 50 years in music, original vocalists Chris Amoo and Dave Smith bring timeless grooves, unforgettable harmonies and pure feel-good energy to Newbury.

Nostalgia is a running theme throughout the Corn Exchange Newbury's spring season and The Ultimate Mod Revue (Saturday 21 February), is no exception. This high-voltage journey through Mod anthems from the 60s to the 90s, features music by some of the biggest artists of the time including The Who, The Jam, Small Faces, Ocean Colour Scene and more. Meanwhile, The Ultimate Boyband Party Show (Saturday 18 April) promises wall-to-wall 90s nostalgia with hits from Take That, Backstreet Boys, Westlife and more.

Pop fans are spoiled for choice, Shape of You (Friday 20 February) delivers a sensational, family friendly live tribute to Ed SHeeran, spanning his biggest hits and albums from Divide to Subtract. Spice Girls: The Theatre Show! (Friday 20 March) brings all the fun, flair and girl power with authentic costumes, impressive choreography and all the chart-topping classics.

Celebrating global icons continues with a huge variety of fan favourites, including Saving All My Love For You (Saturday 21 March), a dazzling homage to Whitney Houston; The Eras Experience: Taylor Swift Tribute by Xenna (Sunday 29 March), spanning all 12 eras of Swift's career; and The Shoop Shoop Show: The Cher Collection (Thursday 16 April), a glamorous, high-energy celebration of Cher's extraordinary legacy as she turns 80 and finally Someone Like You: The Adele Songbook (Thursday 23 April), returning to the Corn Exchange Newbury's stage with a reimagined concert for 2026.

With a programme packed full of legendary songs, world-class performers and unforgettable nights out, the Corn Exchange Newbury is the place to be for live music this spring.