Corn Exchange Newbury And The Base, Greenham Host Annual Sustainability Fair

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday 28 February, to coincide with the opening weekend of The Base Greenham's Wildlife Photographer of the Year 61 Exhibition, Corn Exchange Newbury and The Base, Greenham will host their Sustainability Fair. This free event will take place in the Corn Exchange Café and Balcony Bar and will be open from 10am to 3pm.

The Corn Exchange Newbury and The Base, Greenham are committed to providing a space for eco‑friendly, like-minded people to meet and share their knowledge and passion for the planet. This event invites the community to come together for a house‑plant swap and a craft‑stash swap. Plus, visitors can even try their hand at screen printing with the Berkshire Printmakers or join an open junk‑modelling drop‑in session to experiment with repurposed materials in playful, imaginative ways.

Alongside these hands‑on activities, a selection of local businesses will be showcasing handmade gifts and eco‑conscious products that champion greener living. Confirmed stallholders for the event include Altered State, Ramsbury Brewery, Nature and Climate Network, Maria Clay Pots, Berkshire Printmakers, Thatcham Refillables and Happy Hedgehog Designs. It's an opportunity for people to share ideas and discover new sustainable practices, with delicious food, snacks and drinks available from the Corn Exchange Café Bar.

The fair coincides with the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition now in its sixty-first year, which runs at The Base, Greenham from Friday 27 February to Sunday 26 April. This exhibition shines a light on the world and has been instrumental in raising awareness of the human impact on the planet and its wildlife, advocating for ways we can preserve it for generations to come. You can find out more or book tickets to see Wildlife Photographer of the Year at The Base by visiting thebasegreenham.co.uk.

To find out more about the Sustainability Fair visit cornexchangenew.com/events/sustainability-fair