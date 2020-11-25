Concrete Youth Announces New Online, Multi-Sensory Show, WINTER WONDERLAND

It's winter: the days are shorter, the trees are looking bare and the temperatures have plummeted. But...there's no snow! The Snow Machine in Winter Wonderland has broken and, if it can't be fixed, winter will be ruined forever!

But all is not lost. Jack Frost and the Snow Queen have heard that you, the winterns at home, can help them?



Can you work out why it's broken? Will you help Jack and Snow mend it and save winter? And does yellow snow really taste like chicken?



Following their 5-star, online production, Shebaa's Adventure to Jopplety How, the multi-award winning, Concrete Youth, in partnership with Hull New Theatre, present a brand new, pre-recorded multi-sensory show for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Packed full of frosty sensory moments and fun, Winter Wonderland is the perfect, snowy show to get you in the holiday mood.

A Hull New Theatre spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to be supporting Concrete Youth with their latest project Winter Wonderland. The work that they are doing to allow those with PMLD to access our programme and spaces is hugely important as we strive for a more inclusive industry."

Concrete Youth's Artistic Director said "We're delighted to be partnering with Hull New Theatre on this project. People with profound and multiple learning disabilities, sadly, do not have regular access to culture at the best of times. This situation has only worsened throughout the pandemic. Winter Wonderland will enable our audience to access a fully inclusive, multi-sensory show from the comfort of their home.

The show is a magical, snowy production exploring friendship, working together, and asking for help - which, especially right now, is more important than ever."

Tickets are available from www.hulltheatres.co.uk. Ticket-holders will automatically receive links to the show via email on 18th December.

