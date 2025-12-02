Comedian Christopher Hall Will Embark on UK Tour For 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Viral sensation, comedian and all-round showman Christopher Hall will erturn with his brand-new stand-up show Pizazz. Fresh off the back of his acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run and following the launch of his smash-hit podcast Stay Hydrated, Christopher will take this brand-new show on a UK and European tour. The tour will kick off in Margate on 30th September before closing in London on 18th November - tickets are available via Ticketmaster pre-sale from Wednesday 3rd December with general on sale taking place on Thursday 4th December from www.mickperrin.com/tours/christopher-hall/.

This is Christopher’s most theatrical, joyous and hilariously self-reflective show yet. Once first on the dancefloor and last on the night bus, Christopher is now in his early mid-30s (a notably different era to the late earlys) and reckoning with the life-of-the-party version of himself he used to be.

A born showboy, he spent his childhood performing living-room extravaganzas for his parents before moving on to Soho dance-offs, performing in musicals on cruise ships, and then unexpectedly finding global fame online. His runaway hit series Background Singers, sparked collaborations with Sugababes, Natasha Bedingfield, The Jonas Brothers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, JoJo, Delta Goodrem and Olly Alexander and which he recently performed on ITV’s Lorraine - featuring sister Elizabeth. Along with his viral characters Your Cat and The Millennial, Christopher has amassed over 12 million likes and 50 million views online.

Now he’s back where he belongs, on a live stage with a show bursting with dancing, glamour, storytelling and big laughs - an irresistibly fun night out from your favourite hometown holiday host. Expect a hilarious soirée, delivered with irresistible charm, impeccable timing and, of course… plenty of pizazz.

Christopher Hall said today: “I can’t wait to get back out on the road, to cities I’ve been to before and visit places and audiences for the first time. It’s going to be my best show yet, and I promise you you’re going to have a ball.”

ABOUT Christopher Hall

Christopher’s online sketches - Background Singers, Your Cat, The Millennial - have earned him millions of followers worldwide and collaborations with some of the biggest names in pop. A rising star on the UK comedy scene, he is celebrated for his infectious energy, razor-sharp timing and uncanny ability to find humour in everyday chaos.

Since first stepping onto the stand-up circuit, Christopher has sold out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, appeared on ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show, and has toured his previous show Girl For All Seasons across the UK and his debut show Self Helpless headed across Australia and to festivals down under. With an ever-growing fanbase and unstoppable momentum, he is fast becoming one of comedy’s most exciting new voices.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday 30 September

Margate — Where Else?

Wednesday 7 October

Belfast — The Limelight

Thursday 8 October

Dublin — The Sugar Club

Saturday 10 October

Manchester — Home

Friday 16 October

Shrewsbury — The Walker Theatre

Sunday 18 October

Newcastle — The Stand

Monday 19 October

Glasgow — The Stand

Tuesday 20 October

Sheffield — The Foundry

Wednesday 21 October

Leeds — The Wardrobe

Friday 23 October

Birmingham — The Glee Club

Saturday 24 October

Bristol — The Redgrave Theatre

Sunday 25 October

Cheltenham — Pillar Room

Wednesday 28 October

Brighton — Komedia

Thursday 29 October

Chelmsford — Theatre Studio

Friday 30 October

Cambridge — Junction

Saturday 31 October

Norwich — Norwich Playhouse

Tuesday 3 November

Copenhagen — Hotel Cecil

Wednesday 4 November

Amsterdam — Boom Chicago

Thursday 12 November

Exeter — Barnfield Theatre

Friday 13 November

Cardiff — Millennium Centre Cabaret Theatre

Saturday 14 November

Cardiff — Millennium Centre Cabaret Theatre

Wednesday 18 November

London — Leicester Square Theatre