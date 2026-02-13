Clinton Baptiste Adds Extra Dates To UK Live Tour SPECTRAL INTERCOURSE

The nation's favourite medium is heading back out on the road this year and all the way into 2027.
Much-loved clairvoyant comedian Clinton Baptiste is extending his brand-new tour Spectral Intercourse through to 2027 due to phenomenal demand. Having embarked on four sell-out UK tours in recent years, the nation's favourite medium is heading back out on the road this year and all the way into 2027!
In a rudderless world, mankind needs an envoy to gather solutions from the all-knowing, all-seeing Afterlife. But who should it be? Of course, there's only one man for the job – Clinton Baptiste. Receiving the audiences' queries and earthbound dilemmas, Clinton will then reach out to the spirits for answers. Fear not. He will probe sensitively.
Clinton Baptiste said: “This will be the biggest and best show I've ever done. What's more, spirit has promised to turn up to every venue on the tour and be at its spooky best!”
Clinton Baptiste is a fictional comedic character created and portrayed by actor Alex Lowe, best known as a flamboyant and somewhat hapless psychic medium. Clinton first appeared on Peter Kay's hit TV series Phoenix Nights (Channel 4). Since his TV debut, the character has gained cult status, leading to four sell out UK tours as well as a podcast Clinton Baptiste's Paranormal Podcast.
Alex Lowe is an English actor, writer, and comedian best known for his versatile career in television, radio, and live comedy and is particularly recognised for portraying Clinton Baptiste in Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights and Sparky in That Peter Kay Thing. Another notable creation of his is “Barry from Watford,” (BBC Radio 2) a fictional elderly character featured for many years on Steve Wright's afternoon show, as well as in Cheap Cheap Cheap (Channel 4), podcasts, and live performances, which has cultivated a devoted following. Lowe's career spans a variety of platforms, including appearances in shows such as Brassic, The Fast Show, Clare in the Community, This Time With Alan Partridge and Cold Feet.
His writing credits include contributions to The Paul O'Grady Show, Alistair McGowan's Big Impression, Watson & Oliver and other comedy sketch series. Additionally, he has voiced characters in audio dramas for Big Finish Productions, Fireman Sam and starred in West End productions, including Fatal Attraction at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. In films he appeared in Peter's Friends, Much Ado About Nothing, Haunted and The Devil Outside. Lowe continues to combine acting, writing, and live comedy, showcasing his unique ability to inhabit diverse comedic personas while engaging audiences across media.
Friday 13 February 2026 — Basingstoke — Anvil
Saturday 14 February 2026 — Guildford — G Live
Wednesday 18 February 2026 — Leicester — De Montfort Hall
Thursday 19 February 2026 — Cambridge — Corn Exchange
Friday 20 February 2026 — Stoke — Victoria Hall
Sunday 22 February 2026 — Cardiff — New Theatre
Wednesday 25 February 2026 — Portsmouth — Guildhall
Thursday 26 February 2026 — London — Palladium
Friday 27 February 2026 — Birmingham — Symphony Hall
Saturday 28 February 2026 — Blackpool — Opera House
Sunday 1 March 2026 — Nottingham — Theatre Royal
Wednesday 4 March 2026 — Southend — Palace Theatre
Thursday 5 March 2026 — High Wycombe — Swan Theatre
Friday 6 March 2026 — Liverpool — Philharmonic Hall
Saturday 7 March 2026 — York — Barbican
Sunday 8 March 2026 — Crewe — Lyceum Theatre
Wednesday 11 March 2026 — Brighton — Dome
Thursday 12 March 2026 — Sheffield — City Hall
Friday 13 March 2026 — Derby — Becketwell Live
Saturday 14 March 2026 — Hull — Connexin Live
Sunday 15 March 2026 — Salford — Lowry
Wednesday 18 March 2026 — Stockton — Globe
Thursday 19 March 2026 — Newcastle — City Hall
Saturday 21 March 2026 — Edinburgh — Queen’s Hall
Sunday 22 March 2026 — Buxton — Opera House
Wednesday 25 March 2026 — Swindon — Wyvern Theatre
Thursday 26 March 2026 — Fareham — Fareham Live
Friday 27 March 2026 — Folkestone — Leas Cliff Hall
Saturday 28 March 2026 — Bournemouth — Pavilion Theatre
Friday 17 April 2026 — Belfast — Mandela Hall
Saturday 18 April 2026 — Dublin — Ambassador Theatre
Wednesday 22 April 2026 — Leeds — Grand Theatre
Wednesday 29 April 2026 — Colchester — Mercury Theatre
Thursday 30 April 2026 — Walsall — Arena
Friday 1 May 2026 — Bristol — Beacon
Saturday 2 May 2026 — Plymouth — Quad Theatre
Sunday 3 May 2026 — Exeter — Northcott Theatre
Wednesday 6 May 2026 — Swansea — Grand Theatre (7PM)
Thursday 7 May 2026 — Wrexham — William Aston Hall
Friday 8 May 2026 — Bradford — St George’s Hall
Saturday 9 May 2026 — Chesterfield — Winding Wheel
Sunday 10 May 2026 — Liverpool — Philharmonic Hall
Wednesday 13 May 2026 — Middleton — Arena
Thursday 14 May 2026 — Bridlington — Spa Theatre
Friday 15 May 2026 — Doncaster — Dome
Saturday 16 May 2026 — Coventry — Warwick Arts Centre (8PM)
Sunday 17 May 2026 — Wolverhampton
