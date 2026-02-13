Clinton Baptiste Adds Extra Dates To UK Live Tour SPECTRAL INTERCOURSE

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Much-loved clairvoyant comedian Clinton Baptiste is extending his brand-new tour Spectral Intercourse through to 2027 due to phenomenal demand. Having embarked on four sell-out UK tours in recent years, the nation's favourite medium is heading back out on the road this year and all the way into 2027!

In a rudderless world, mankind needs an envoy to gather solutions from the all-knowing, all-seeing Afterlife. But who should it be? Of course, there's only one man for the job – Clinton Baptiste. Receiving the audiences' queries and earthbound dilemmas, Clinton will then reach out to the spirits for answers. Fear not. He will probe sensitively.

Clinton Baptiste said: “This will be the biggest and best show I've ever done. What's more, spirit has promised to turn up to every venue on the tour and be at its spooky best!”

Clinton Baptiste is a fictional comedic character created and portrayed by actor Alex Lowe, best known as a flamboyant and somewhat hapless psychic medium. Clinton first appeared on Peter Kay's hit TV series Phoenix Nights (Channel 4). Since his TV debut, the character has gained cult status, leading to four sell out UK tours as well as a podcast Clinton Baptiste's Paranormal Podcast.

Alex Lowe is an English actor, writer, and comedian best known for his versatile career in television, radio, and live comedy and is particularly recognised for portraying Clinton Baptiste in Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights and Sparky in That Peter Kay Thing. Another notable creation of his is “Barry from Watford,” (BBC Radio 2) a fictional elderly character featured for many years on Steve Wright's afternoon show, as well as in Cheap Cheap Cheap (Channel 4), podcasts, and live performances, which has cultivated a devoted following. Lowe's career spans a variety of platforms, including appearances in shows such as Brassic, The Fast Show, Clare in the Community, This Time With Alan Partridge and Cold Feet.

His writing credits include contributions to The Paul O'Grady Show, Alistair McGowan's Big Impression, Watson & Oliver and other comedy sketch series. Additionally, he has voiced characters in audio dramas for Big Finish Productions, Fireman Sam and starred in West End productions, including Fatal Attraction at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. In films he appeared in Peter's Friends, Much Ado About Nothing, Haunted and The Devil Outside. Lowe continues to combine acting, writing, and live comedy, showcasing his unique ability to inhabit diverse comedic personas while engaging audiences across media.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2026

Friday 13 February 2026 — Basingstoke — Anvil

Saturday 14 February 2026 — Guildford — G Live

Wednesday 18 February 2026 — Leicester — De Montfort Hall

Thursday 19 February 2026 — Cambridge — Corn Exchange

Friday 20 February 2026 — Stoke — Victoria Hall

Sunday 22 February 2026 — Cardiff — New Theatre

Wednesday 25 February 2026 — Portsmouth — Guildhall

Thursday 26 February 2026 — London — Palladium

Friday 27 February 2026 — Birmingham — Symphony Hall

Saturday 28 February 2026 — Blackpool — Opera House

MARCH 2026

Sunday 1 March 2026 — Nottingham — Theatre Royal

Wednesday 4 March 2026 — Southend — Palace Theatre

Thursday 5 March 2026 — High Wycombe — Swan Theatre

Friday 6 March 2026 — Liverpool — Philharmonic Hall

Saturday 7 March 2026 — York — Barbican

Sunday 8 March 2026 — Crewe — Lyceum Theatre

Wednesday 11 March 2026 — Brighton — Dome

Thursday 12 March 2026 — Sheffield — City Hall

Friday 13 March 2026 — Derby — Becketwell Live

Saturday 14 March 2026 — Hull — Connexin Live

Sunday 15 March 2026 — Salford — Lowry

Wednesday 18 March 2026 — Stockton — Globe

Thursday 19 March 2026 — Newcastle — City Hall

Saturday 21 March 2026 — Edinburgh — Queen’s Hall

Sunday 22 March 2026 — Buxton — Opera House

Wednesday 25 March 2026 — Swindon — Wyvern Theatre

Thursday 26 March 2026 — Fareham — Fareham Live

Friday 27 March 2026 — Folkestone — Leas Cliff Hall

Saturday 28 March 2026 — Bournemouth — Pavilion Theatre

APRIL 2026

Friday 17 April 2026 — Belfast — Mandela Hall

Saturday 18 April 2026 — Dublin — Ambassador Theatre

Wednesday 22 April 2026 — Leeds — Grand Theatre

Wednesday 29 April 2026 — Colchester — Mercury Theatre

Thursday 30 April 2026 — Walsall — Arena

MAY 2026

Friday 1 May 2026 — Bristol — Beacon

Saturday 2 May 2026 — Plymouth — Quad Theatre

Sunday 3 May 2026 — Exeter — Northcott Theatre

Wednesday 6 May 2026 — Swansea — Grand Theatre (7PM)

Thursday 7 May 2026 — Wrexham — William Aston Hall

Friday 8 May 2026 — Bradford — St George’s Hall

Saturday 9 May 2026 — Chesterfield — Winding Wheel

Sunday 10 May 2026 — Liverpool — Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 13 May 2026 — Middleton — Arena

Thursday 14 May 2026 — Bridlington — Spa Theatre

Friday 15 May 2026 — Doncaster — Dome

Saturday 16 May 2026 — Coventry — Warwick Arts Centre (8PM)

Sunday 17 May 2026 — Wolverhampto