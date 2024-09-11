Claire Moore Will Play Scrooge in Hope Mill Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Lowry, Salford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre star Claire Moore will play ‘Scrooge’ in Hope Mill Theatre’s new production of the magical musical version of A Christmas Carol at The Lowry, Salford for the 2024/25 festive season.

Following their critically acclaimed production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2022, Hope Mill co-founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton will reunite to co-direct a new version of A Christmas Carol, with Whelton also choreographing.

As part of Hope Mill Theatre’s future development the venue is expanding their operations to produce its award-winning musicals on a larger scale in other venues and A Christmas Carol will run in The Lowry’s Quays Theatre from Friday 6th December 2024 to Sunday 5th January 2025.

Based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella of the same name, A Christmas Carol has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens. It was a New York festive staple from 1994 to 2003 where it was presented annually at The Theater At Madison Square Garden and in 2004 it was adapted for television by Hallmark Entertainment for NBC starring Kelsey Grammer as Scrooge.

The classic Dickens story comes to life with true broadway spectacle in this Musical version brought to you by Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty And The Beast The Little Mermaid and Newsies and Little Shop Of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once On This Island), and breathes fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.

Scrooge believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!”, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve which leads Scrooge on a journey through the Past, Present and Future.

Bolton-born Claire Moore will star as ‘Scrooge’ in the production. Claire’s West End credits include ‘Christine’ in The Phantom of the Opera, ‘Ellen’ in Miss Saigon,’ Fantine’ in Les Miserables, ‘Nancy’ in Oliver!, ‘Anna’ in The King and I and most recently ‘Babs’ in The Great British Bake Off: The Musical. Claire featured in the in the 2004 version of A Christmas Carol alongside Kelsey Grammer as ‘Mrs Fezziwig’ and has previously appeared at The Lowry in the Calendar Girls musical.

Claire Moore said: “I am so excited to be invited to play one of Charles Dickens' most iconic characters, Scrooge, in 'A Christmas Carol'. I am especially delighted to be portraying Scrooge as a woman; the first time this has been done in this version of the story, and I am very much looking forward to working with the directors Joseph Houston and William Whelton to discover new facets of this beloved character.

“Twenty years ago I had the joy of playing Mrs Fezziwig in the film version of the show, and my association with the wonderful Alan Menken goes way back to 1983 when I played Audrey in the original West End production of 'Little Shop of Horrors'; the first non-American to play the role. It was my first leading role in the West End and it changed my life!

“So, far from 'Bah, humbug', I can't wait for Christmas, and I do hope you'll come and join us!"

William Whelton & Joseph Houston said: “We are honoured to have Claire Moore leading our version of A Christmas Carol the Musical in the much-loved-and- loathed role of Scrooge. We fell in love with this stunning version of the tale many years ago, but in true Hope Mill Theatre style we wanted to bring a whole new feel and journey to the classic tale. We always wondered how the story would feel, as told through the eyes of a woman, and we couldn’t have found a better leading lady than Claire. We can’t wait to explore and develop the show with Claire as Scrooge and look forward to presenting audiences young and old with the iconic Christmas tale that everyone knows and loves but told in whole new light, and of course hearing the stunning score sung by one of the best vocalists in the business."

Matthew Eames, Head of Theatres (Contemporary & Commissioning) at The Lowry, said: “We are tremendously excited to present Hope Mill's first full production outside their iconic venue. They are always innovative in their work and brilliant at finding a new take or twist to an established musical. This will be no different and I can't wait to see Claire's Scrooge! We look forward to welcoming Hope MIll and Lowry audiences for a magical Christmas experience'

Comments