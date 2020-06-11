Citizens Theatre Announces Upcoming Virtual Events and More

While all shows and classes have been cancelled and it will be some time before Citizens Theatre can start producing theatre again, the Citizens Theatre remains committed to keeping connected with the many communities it serves across Glasgow.

Being at the heart of a community and helping to transform the lives of people within it, has always been central to the Citizens' mission. Many of the individuals and groups they work with are tackling challenges of social isolation, mental health, physical well-being and learning difficulties. Social distancing and lockdown measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic make these challenges all the more acute.

They continue to reach out to key groups where they can. Those who continue to meet virtually for weekly sessions include:

Young Co. - a group for 18-22-year olds that provides opportunities in acting, writing and devising.

Community Collective - a group of people from all walks of life who share an interest in theatre.

Off The Page - informal and sociable play-reading sessions for Seniors.

Friday Club - a creative skills and performance group for adults with learning disabilities.

Future projects currently taking shape include:



CITIZENS SUMMER ACADMEY AT HOME

A digital alternative to their popular summer school for children and young people aged 6-16 years.

Fun, creative activities will be made available over a period of two weeks to engage young people and their families.

THROUGH MY WINDOW

A project to support women affected by homelessness.

For more than a decade, the Citizens' has delivered creative residencies in the homeless sector including the Chara Centre and Elder Street projects run by Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership for women experiencing homelessness. Many of the women are digitally excluded and will feel particularly isolated during this time. Utilising outdoor spaces at the centres, visits will be made - adhering to social distancing - offering a vital link to support positive mental health and well-being.



EDUCATION RESOURCES

In addition, they will continue to support the education sector and young people studying drama. Their back catalogue of School Resources for past productions is available on their website and drama departments in Glasgow Secondary Schools will be offered additional support including online masterclasses and Q&A sessions for pupils about staging a play with Artistic Director Dominic Hill.



FUTURE CITZ - A LISTENING PROJECT

Their theatre building was already closed for a major redevelopment before the Covid-19 pandemic and re-opening their doors is crucial to the company's future. This project will invite artists, theatre-makers, audiences, participants and the public to tell us about the type of work and activities they would like to see within the new walls of their theatre, and to discuss ways in which they can be involved. They have already made an open call out to Directors in Scotland, especially those in the early years of their careers, to offer one-on-one conversations with Dominic Hill about work they would like to make and to explore opportunities available when their theatre re-opens. Open auditions for actors and conversations with designers and writers and other practitioners will also take place in the coming months.

A message from Artistic Director, Dominic Hill:

"This is an incredibly difficult time for theatres across the world. Fundamentally what we do is bring people together to share an experience. We can't do that, nor do we know when we will be able to. But the Citz has always been more than just a building that puts on plays and our commitment to our local community is close to our heart. Now more than ever, that role is vital, and I am pleased that we can continue to reach out to the vulnerable and isolated, to our Gorbals neighbours and to our extended family of participants throughout Glasgow. For the time-being and the foreseeable future we will be bringing people together online, or on the phone, or talking to them through open windows, ensuring that members of our communities and audiences can stay in contact with us and with each other."

In line with the latest advice issued by the Scottish and UK Governments, all performances and classes are cancelled until the end of July 2020. All those with a booking for a performance or class are entitled to a full refund and have been contacted directly by email or telephone.

