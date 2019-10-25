Christmas In Leicester Square Announces November Lineup

Underbelly presents Christmas in Leicester Square 2019, the Christmas festival in the heart of the West End with a spectacular line-up of affordable live entertainment for all ages sitting within a scenic European-style Christmas Market complete with a fantastic storytelling Santa's Grotto, opening on Friday 8th November.

Headlining the brilliant programme of theatre, music and cabaret is legendary Olivier Award-winning variety show La Clique, returning to the West End for the first time in more than a decade with an all-star cast including cabaret sensation and MC Bernie Dieter, gentleman juggler Florian Brooks, the fire-breathing, sword-swallowing, side-show sensation Heather Holliday and aerialist Stephen Williams performing the iconic Bath Boy act. As well as an eight-week residency La Clique will be performing a one-off New Year's Eve Spectacular with a post-show party letting partiers dance through the bells until 2am.

Headlining an outstanding family entertainment programme is Captain Flinn and The Pirate Dinosaurs: The Magical Cutlass - the highly anticipated sequel based on the award-winning book by Giles Andreae and Russell Ayto which sees the fearless Flinn and his loyal pals once again face off against the dastardly Mr T the T-Rex in a swashbuckling adventure combining classy theatrical production with top notch puppetry, produced by Les Petits the children's theatre company from the team behind internationally acclaimed Les Enfants Terribles.

Further live entertainment comes in a fun-packed hour of comedy, music and vocal fireworks from 'human jukebox' Jess Robinson, the world's premier drag tribute to the Spice Girls, Spice Gals, the exquisite vocal harmonies of The Puppini Sisters, Soho cabaret institution Phoenix Arts Club with a sizzling seasonal spectacle Lickable: The all senses Christmas Cabaret, and drag superstars Tuck Shop with festive special Tucking Around the Christmas Tree.

Shows for all ages include Journey Through Jazz - the ultimate interactive dance show and lesson from London favourite Swing Out creators SwingDanceUK, Kids of the West End an electrifying selection of performances from the best young performers in theatreland, hit interactive shenanigans in Fun Kids Epic Roadshow Adventure, the original improvised musical for all the family, Showstoppers Kids Show, and legendary master of his trade Shlomo with his acclaimed Beatbox Adventure for Kids, mixing theatre, storytelling and his incredible DIY musical stylings, all created solely by his own vocal chords.

All of this takes place within the incredibly atmospheric and innately festive Leicester Square Spiegeltent, set within a unique, scenic, bustling European Christmas Market set in the heart of London's West End, with over 30 different stalls purveying the finest selection of yuletide food, drink and gifts.

Set within this winter kingdom is the magical Santa's Grotto, a chance for children from far and wide to meet the big man himself, give him their personal Christmas list, receive a gift, and even hear him tell a festive story.

Christmas in Leicester Square directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said:

"Over the past three years the opening of Christmas in Leicester Square has grown to become the definitive sign in London's West End that Santa Claus is coming to town. Last year we were delighted to break the record for footfall and this year we're hoping we can capture the city's festive imagination just as much with our programme of live entertainment for all ages, our European Christmas Market and, of course, our unique Santa's Grotto.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome La Clique to Underbelly's Christmas in Leicester Square and the incomparable Leicester Square Spiegeltent 10 years after it exploded into London's West End and set the cabaret world on fire."

Cllr Iain Bott, Cabinet Member for Sports, Culture and Community, Westminster City Council said:

"With an eclectic mix of live performances, family shows and a magical Santa's grotto, Christmas in Leicester Square is a highlight of the West End's festive calendar. I am particularly looking forward to seeing this year's Winter Windows scheme which will be showcasing the fantastic creativity of our City Lions and Westminster schoolchildren"





