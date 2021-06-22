Chrissie Hynde Will Perform Live at The Royal Opera House in July

The Royal Opera House has announced another of this summer's stage takeovers - Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, on stage live from Covent Garden on 29 and 30 July.

As audiences return to London's West End, the Royal Opera House is delighted to announce that Chrissie will perform two new live dates at Covent Garden's iconic venue.

Both shows will feature stripped back sets and songs from Chrissie's recent Bob Dylan covers album, Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan.

Previous winners of Best New Artist at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Rails, will support Chrissie across her live UK dates.

Tickets for Chrissie's Covent Garden debut are on sale from midday on Friday 25 June via the ROH Box Office. The shows will be socially distanced and fully compliant with up-to-date government COVID safety guidelines.

Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde sings Bob Dylan was recorded in lockdown by Chrissie and her Pretenders bandmate James Walbourne, almost entirely by text message. James would record an initial idea on his phone and send it off to Chrissie to add her vocal, before the tracks were mixed by Tchad Blake (U2, Arctic Monkeys, Fiona Apple).