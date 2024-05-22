Chloe Petts Will Bring HOW YOU SEE ME, HOW YOU DON'T to Edinburgh Before Embarking on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After two consecutive critically acclaimed, sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe runs followed by UK tours, rising star Chloe Petts (Have I Got News For You, Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda, Richard Osman's House of Games) has announced a brand new show, How You See Me, How You Don't. The show debuts in Edinburgh for the full month this August and tours the UK from early 2025 with dates in Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Salford and Brighton. Chloe will kick-start the tour with her fourth run at London's Soho Theatre, performing Downstairs for two-weeks from Monday 13th - Saturday 25th January at 7.15pm.

For the past two years Chloe has been recommended as one of the top comedy shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe by multiple titles including The Guardian, The Times, Evening Standard and Time Out, and in her brand-new show, this time Chloe's getting personal. Between her newly found trolls, oldly found school bullies, and an excellent relationship with her food tech teacher, Chloe brings her trademark laddishness to tell you who she really is, all whilst her Head Girl badge glistens upon her chest.

On television and radio, this year saw Chloe debut on Have I Got News For You (BBC) in May, having starred in Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (Netflix), a multi-comic special featuring seven global genderqueer comics in March, alongside landing her debut BBC Radio 4 show, Toilet Humour, a five-part series about the history of the loo that will air later this year. Previously, Chloe has had her own regular segment on Sky Sports News where she would irreverently round up the week in football and has also appeared on MOTDx (BBC), The Frank Skinner Show (Absolute Radio), Jonathan Ross's Comedy Club (ITV), The Stand-Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), Random Acts (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave), Fighting Talk (BBC Radio 5 Live), BBC Three Quickies (BBC), as well as winning Pointless Celebrities (BBC). On podcasts, Chloe was a popular guest on (subsequently going on to co-host) The Guilty Feminist Podcast with Deborah Frances-White and has made memorable appearances on many of the most iconic shows including Off Menu and Films to Buried With.

As a live performer, Chloe is a co-founder of The LOL Word, an all women and non-binary queer comedy collective "transforming comedy" (The Guardian), which regularly host sell-out monthly London nights. Chloe was nominated at last year's Chortle Awards for Breakthrough Act, is an alumna of the prestigious Pleasance Comedy Reserve, has been shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award, was a finalist of Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year Awards 2017 and came runner-up in the Funny Women Awards 2017. Chloe supported Ed Gamble's 2022 and 2024 UK tours, Frank Skinner's 2023 West End run and 2024 UK tour, as well as being selected to perform at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival for the past two years.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets and UK tour tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at chloepetts.org

