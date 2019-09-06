Children's Casting Announced For NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL In Wolverhampton

Following fantastic auditions in Wolverhampton, the producers of the smash-hit NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL are delighted to announce the class of St Bernadette's for 2019.

Children from across the UK came out in their thousands to audition for their chance to sparkle and shine and 22 lucky children were chosen to star as the pupils of St Bernadette's for the UK tour and London run which opens at Wolverhampton Grand from 29 October - 2 November.

The children are aged 9 - 12 from across the West Midlands and the cast includes:

Thomas Bastable, Evie Bennell-Low, Olivia Brooks, Niamh Crowley, Erin Freeman, Lucas Haywood, Alex Hogg, Kheiri Isaac-Osmani, Isabel Landers, Evie Mallen, Joshua Millard-Lloyd, Ana Morgan, Ela Morgan, Amy-Louise Mulhall, Alastair Ngwenya, Gerald Ngwenya, Tega Oduko, Kayan Parmar, Lyla Peters, Katelyn Rollason, Teddy Saberton, Grace Townley and Nicholas Vakis.

These children who make up the class of St Bernadette's will play the full tour which opens at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. They will then tour with the show and visit Aylesbury, Canterbury, Cardiff, Plymouth, Southampton before a run in London at the Eventim Apollo.

Following hugely successful open auditions, the following children from the West Midlands will appear for the Wolverhampton performances as the students of 'Oakmoor School'; Mia Jones aged 9 from Birmingham, Mayalinee Griffiths aged 10 from Cheshire, Darci Hull aged 10 from Kidderminster, Qu'wana Raymond aged 9 from Birmingham, Ava Rose Johnson aged 8 from Leicester, Leisha-Mae Sutton aged 10 from Stoke-On-Trent, Ellie Copping aged 9 from Market Harbrough, Ganica Olipas aged 10 from Birmingham, Alisha Beckford aged 9 from Oldbury, Louie Peagam aged 10 from Wellington, Joey Unitt aged 9 from Kidderminster, Alfie Murray aged 11 from Leicester, Joe Corcoran aged 10 from Worsley, Mac Manumbre aged 9 from Birmingham and Atalia Mai Cornelia aged 9 from Warrington.

Debbie Isitt, Creator and Director of Nativity! said: 'This year's auditions have been fantastic and we are excited to have some brand new talent as well as previous cast joining us for another year. We are beyond thrilled with the talent in Wolverhampton and we can't wait for the children and cracker the dog to create a magical family experience with plenty of sparkle and shine at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.'

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette's School they've decided to mount a musical version! Join teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children, and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone's Christmas wish come true. Featuring all of your favourite sing-a-long songs from the smash-hit films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment. NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL promises to be the perfect feel-good comedy for all the family.

Written and Directed by Debbie Isitt with music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Debbie Isitt, NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL is choreographed by Andrew Wright, designed by David Woodhead, with lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.

Tickets for NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL from 29 October - 2 November are on sale now from the Grand Theatre Box Office in person, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





