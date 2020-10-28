Chickenshed presents YouTube premiere of In the Absence of Silence on Friday 30 October at 7.30pm.

To view the premiere please visit: https://www.chickenshed.org.uk/Event/absence-of-silence-youtube-premiere and a link will take you to our YouTube channel and the video.



This video will remain on our YouTube Channel indefinitely so if you are unable to watch on Friday, please log on at a convenient date and time to view.



In the absence of silence is a poignant portrayal of what can all too often be untold stories, and the life-affirming and positive truth of what is possible when the silence is broken.



Five women meet on the beach in a seaside town for a picnic lunch. As the day progresses their friendship and shared experiences reveal devastating truths from the hidden corners of their lives - but through their heartache and pain has come an unbreakable bond of strength, love and hope.



This wonderfully honest and uplifting drama of hope and survival is inspired by interviews conducted with women as part of Chickenshed's outreach project called Survivors. It has been co-produced with Creu Cymru and developed with South Gwynedd Domestic Abuse Services.



A powerful drama of hope and survival

'At times harrowing and heart-breaking, this poignant verbatim piece about the horrors of domestic abuse is an important piece of unquestionably relevant theatre. Act Drop 5*****



Programme for In the Absence of Silence



In the Absence of Silence is recommended for ages 15 years and over. It contains very strong language (spoken and projected) with content and themes which some audiences may find upsetting.

