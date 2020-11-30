CheerUpCharlie's Charlie Kristensen To Perform With Ferris and Milnes at Riverside Studios

Charlie Kristensen, the 10-year-old Anti-Bullying Ambassador behind the viral #CheerUpCharlie campaign is to perform with musical theatre comedy duo Ferris and Milnes as part of their Christmas Cracker concert. Produced by New Frame Productions, the show takes place Riverside Studios on 12 December.

Ferris and Milnes today said "Earlier this year we both had the pleasure of being interviewed by Charlie for his "Musical Chairs" YouTube programme. This inspiring young man has both helped and entertained so many; his mission to spread friendship and kindness is a blissful tonic in these troubled times. We are thrilled that Charlie will be joining us at Riverside Studios in a special guest appearance, sharing his own brand of Christmas cheer in a unique and unexpected fashion."

Charlie Kristensen today said "I cannot believe that I'm getting to be a part of this amazing production! It's an honour and a privilege to be included, and to work with Ferris & Milnes on such an awesome show."

Dominic Ferris and Martin Milnes are a unique combination.

Dominic is a pianist extraordinaire; Martin has "two voices". Together they combine comedy, music, and vocals in a dynamic cocktail of explosive West End glamour and fun! They could not possibly be planning madcap musical mayhem, merriment, and mirth for Riverside Studios ... or could they...?

Expect the unexpected, plus all the Christmas favourites you know and love, in this heart-warming, foot-tapping seasonal shindig.

Box Office: 020 8237 1010 / www.riversidestudios.co.uk

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You