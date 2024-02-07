Chaucer's THE CANTERBURY TALES Comes To Life On Stage This Spring!

Half Cut Theatre Company have announced their Spring 2024 Tour, bringing one of the seminal works of English Literature, Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales to FOUR London venues.

Half Cut Theatre, will present a brand new adaptation of Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales to Wimbledon, Greenwich, Tooting and Fulham.. Their trademark witty, joyful and uplifting style brings a fresh take on this much loved English Literature classic, packed full of love, laughter, music and mayhem.

Transporting audiences back six-hundred years, to medieval Britain in all its filth and glory. This raucous theatrical journey will fully immerse you in some of the most romantic, ridiculous and raucous stories, to delight young and old alike!

All good stories start down the pub, and this one is no different. A mismatched group of travelers ready themselves for a grueling journey. Some have an ax to grind but all have a tale to tell. Can Harry, behind the bar at The Tabard Inn, keep control? What secrets is the Wife of Bath about to spill? Are we ready for Tim Pardoner's latest get rich quick scheme? And will anybody actually make it to Canterbury? There's only one way to find out…

Tickets are on sale now for performances at:

Wimbledon New Theatre Studio on Thursday 29th Feb, Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd March at 7:45PM

All Saints Church, Tooting on Saturday 16th March at 3PM and 7PM,

Sands Ends Arts Centre, Fulham on Tuesday 26th March at 7PM,

And Greenwich Theatre on Saturday 6th April at 2.30PM and 7.30PM.

Book now via: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290926®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halfcuttheatre.co.uk%2Fbook?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About Half Cut Theatre

Half Cut Theatre is passionate that theatre is for everyone, no matter where you live. And we also understand that going to the theatre can often be an expense that not everyone can stretch to. The majority of performances are sold on a Pay What You Decide basis.

Half Cut Theatre began their journey outdoors and now perform all year round in theatres, studio spaces, pub gardens, village greens, nearby castles, or anywhere they can pitch a stage and come together with the local community to tell a story.

Founded by three professional actors, George Readshaw and Alex Wilson who both trained at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and James Camp who studied at the renowned Guildford School of Acting. They focus on bringing much loved classics to life with a new and exciting twist and and like to work in a democratic and equitable way where company members, the backstage team, venues and audience members all have a sense of ownership over that piece of theatre springing into life in the sunshine, metaphorical or otherwise.